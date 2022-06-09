  • DAILY WRAP-UP

    Nelson Ledesma fires career-low round to lead BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

  • Nelson Ledesma of Argentina leads the BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by TD SYNNEX. (Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)Nelson Ledesma of Argentina leads the BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by TD SYNNEX. (Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)