  • DAILY WRAP-UP

    Chris Baker, Harry Hall share midway lead at Great Exuma

    Second round suspended due to darkness at Sandals Emerald Bay GC

  • Iowa State alum Chris Baker has opened in rounds of 70-67 at Sandals Emerald Bay GC. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)Iowa State alum Chris Baker has opened in rounds of 70-67 at Sandals Emerald Bay GC. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)