Seven tied after second round of Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron

BOISE, Idaho – Seven players sit tied for the lead after 36 holes at 10-under 132 at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron, a record-high number of players sitting equal after the second round dating back to at least 2008. Second-round co-leaders at Hillcrest Country Club include: Mark Hubbard, John Huh, Ben Kohles, Patrick Rodgers, Chad Ramey, Hayden Buckley and J.J. Spaun.

The Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron is the first of three tournaments in the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Finals. The top-25 players in the Finals points standings at the conclusion of the three tournaments will earn PGA TOUR membership for the 2021-22 season.

While Kohles and Ramey have each already earned their 2021-22 PGA TOUR card via finishing in the top-25 of the regular season Korn Ferry Tour points standings, the other five players are looking to regain their TOUR status or reach the PGA TOUR for the first time.

“I think these three Finals events, nothing against them, but it’s probably the easiest way to get your [TOUR] card,” said Hubbard, a 32-year-old who has competed full-time on both the Korn Ferry Tour (three seasons) and PGA TOUR (five season). “I think finishing in the top-25 on the Korn Ferry Tour [regular season], especially in this mega-season, has got to be the hardest, and then I think finishing inside the top-125 on TOUR is in the middle. Obviously I’d rather be in New Jersey right now, but I feel good about my chances out here, I’ve been playing well over the last couple of months and all it takes is one good – not even amazing – week among these three and you have your card back.”

Hubbard, who finished 143rd in the FedExCup this season, joins Huh (153rd), Rodgers (128th) and Spaun (174th) in trying to regain PGA TOUR status after an underwhelming season at the highest level.

Rodgers in particular noted the three-tournament stretch as an opportunity to rebound and enter the 2021-22 PGA TOUR season with some momentum.

“Yeah, I really tried to do as much as I could to get off to a fresh start for these three events,” said Rodgers. “One positive that I can take from being here is that I felt like my recent form has been trending in the right direction. I didn’t feel like I was playing poor golf to end up here. I’m trying to be as confident as I can in my golf game and realize that these are amazing opportunities to win golf tournaments. I’m excited about that, that’s why I play.”

Buckley, a University of Missouri alum who won the LECOM Suncoast Classic in February, is attempting to reach the PGA TOUR for the first time. The 25-year-old is nearing the end of a strong rookie campaign on the Korn Ferry Tour that included a win and a runner-up finish, the latter of which came two weeks ago at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank.

Kohles and Ramey officially locked up PGA TOUR membership through their finish inside The 25 after the regular season finale last week. Kohles will return to the TOUR full-time for the first time since his rookie season in 2013 after finishing 23rd in the standings last week. Ramey will compete on TOUR as a rookie next season after a dominant season that has included a win, 21 top-25s and 37 of 40 made cuts. Ramey, a Mississippi State alum, finished third in the regular season standings last week.

The highest recorded number of players tied after 36 holes (dating back to at least 2008) previous to this week was five at the 2020 Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass.

The third round will run from 7:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. off of the first tee on Saturday at Hillcrest Country Club.