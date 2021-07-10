Tyson Alexander, Taylor Moore share 54-hole lead at TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes

BERTHOUD, Colo. – Another day, another scoring record taken down at the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes. Tyson Alexander and Taylor Moore both experienced rollercoaster rounds Saturday, finishing the evening with 14-under 202s and breaking the tournament’s 54-hole scoring record by a stroke. Alexander and Moore hold a two-stroke lead over 46-year-old Tag Ridings, who will join them in the final group Sunday.

Brett Coletta and eventual champion Nelson Ledesma previously set the 54-hole scoring record with matching 13-under 203s in the inaugural TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes in 2019.

Sunday will be new territory for both Alexander and Moore. Neither has held a share of the 54-hole lead in a Korn Ferry Tour event, with this being Alexander’s 56th start and Moore’s 93rd. The best 54-hole position for Alexander on Tour was solo third at the 2019 Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna, where he finished T9. Moore’s highest position after 54 holes was fourth on four different occasions, with the most recent being solo fourth at the 2021 REX Hospital Open last month; he finished T3.

Alexander entered the day with a two-stroke lead, which he took to the 18th tee. A bogey at the last for a 1-under 71, coupled with a bounce back birdie by Moore created a two-shot swing and left the Southeastern Conference duo tied atop the leaderboard.

“I had a pretty easy shot with a wedge (into the 18th) and just hit a bad one, but that’s golf,” said Alexander, a University of Florida alum. “All in all, I’m in a good spot. My putting was a little off today. My speed was a little weird. Some were long, some were short. But I’ll go work on it and we’ll figure it out.”

After 26 putts in the first round and just 24 in the second round, Alexander had 30 Saturday. The Gainesville, Florida native three-putted for bogey at the par-4 fourth, which came amid an opening seven-hole stretch of four birdies and three bogeys.

“I couldn’t make a par,” Alexander said. “But the greens are a little faster, a little firmer. It’s a little harder today. I’ve just got to clean it up and be a little less sloppy.”

On the back side, Alexander birdied the par-4 10th, and rebounded from a bogey at the 773-yard par-5 13th with a birdie at the par-3 14th, putting him a stroke ahead of Moore.

Moore, a University of Arkansas alum, played the front side at 3-under par and blasted a 5-wood onto the par-5 15th which set up a two-putt birdie and tied Alexander’s lead of 15-under par. However, a drive into the steep fairway bunker at the par-4 17th turned into a costly miscue for Moore.

“I had an uphill lie, tried to go with an 8-iron and open the face a little bit and caught it a touch thin,” Moore said. “I had to just get it back in the fairway and take my medicine from there after compounding the mistake.”

Moore quickly shook off the double bogey, throwing a 160-yard approach to three feet and birdieing the par-4 18th, TPC Colorado’s toughest hole this week.

“Just hit a hard gap wedge and let it ride the wind,” Moore said. “There are a lot of golf holes left. There are a lot of other people in this tournament as well. I just need to go out and worry about me, control what I can do, and see what happens in the end.”

A win for Moore projects to take him from 21st to seventh in the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour points standings. It would also push him over the 1,700-point threshold the Korn Ferry Tour is currently using as its fail-safe number for players to finish inside the top 25 and earn a PGA TOUR card for this fall. And although Moore does not have a Korn Ferry Tour victory, he did win the 2016 Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel on the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada.

Alexander projects to jump from 44th to 22nd in the points standings with what would be his second win of the season.

Sunday’s final round will feature live streaming coverage from PGA TOUR LIVE beginning at 12 p.m. ET and concluding at 7 p.m. ET. Coverage will start with a featured hole, the drivable par-4 third, and transition into a featured group.

Final-round tee times will run in groups of three from 6:35 a.m. through 11:50 a.m. local time off No. 1 tee.