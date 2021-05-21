Cameron Young extends lead in second round at AdventHealth Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A day after matching the course record with a 64 at Blue Hills Country Club, Cameron Young held steady with a second-round 69 to increase his lead at 11-under at the AdventHealth Championship. Young leads Lorens Chan and Vince India by three strokes each as the second round was suspended due to darkness with one player remaining on the course.

“Today was definitely more of a grind,” reflected Young after his round. “I feel like I didn’t have nearly as many looks as I did yesterday for birdie. I felt like I had a three-footer for par on every hole. It wasn’t as fun as yesterday…But I was pretty neat and tidy in terms of scoring and made a nice birdie on the last one which made it feel a lot better.”

In contrast to his first round in which he collected seven birdies and an eagle, Young notched four birdies and a bogey on Friday. All four of his birdies came on the par-5s at Blue Hills Country Club, including his last, the 18th.

“Since it’s lift, clean and place, I knew I’d have a very good lie,” said Young of his decision to go for it in two at the last. “I think I had 282 to the front and 302 to the flag. I really like hitting driver off the deck and it felt like one where if I hit it really well that I could fly it to the first third of the green. I hit it a lot. It’s one I’m pretty comfortable with and that felt like my best chance at making birdie.”

With the wind picking up during the day, the second-round scoring average (72.386) was more than one stroke higher than the first round (71.058).

“We had some pretty decent wind here in the afternoon and it blows through the trees, the fairways are almost like hallways for the wind, so you have to figure out which way it’s coming,” said Young, a Wake Forest University alumnus. “It definitely was harder today. And to feel like I didn’t quite have it today, I hit a couple of wayward tee shots, to do that and still manage to only make one bogey, felt pretty good. Just to keep myself in it. It was a day where I feel like I very easily could have shot even-par and instead I shot 3-under.”

Young is the only player during the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour season to earn Special Temporary Membership. After entering the season with zero status, Young Monday qualified into the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna last July and proceeded to go on a four-tournament stretch that changed his career. He finished T11 that week and earned finishes of T14-T6-T2 over the next three weeks to earn Special Temporary Membership last fall. Young joins Will Zalatoris and Davis Riley (both in 2019) as the only three players to earn Special Temporary Membership over the past two seasons.

Young entered the week 70th in the Korn Ferry Tour points standings with 11 events left in the regular season.

At three strokes back, Lorens Chan and Vince India will chase Young entering the weekend. Chan’s previous highest position through 36 holes on the Korn Ferry Tour was T35 at the 2020 El Bosque Mexico Championship by INNOVA. For India, the position is his highest at the midway point since the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance.

The second round will resume at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday morning with the third round following with tee times from approximately 10 a.m. to noon.