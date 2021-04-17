Peter Uihlein takes 54-hole lead at MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute

LAS VEGAS – Peter Uihlein fired a 4-under 68 on moving day to take the lead at 13-under entering the final round of the MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute. Uihlein leads Jamie Lovemark and Adam Svensson by one at Paiute Golf Resort’s Sun Mountain course.

“I made seven birdies, played well,” said Uihlein. “It was windy and gusty. It would gust and then die down, and then it would gust again. Definitely tricky. With it being Poa, the greens can get a little bouncy later in the afternoon, but I played well in the middle of the round and made some birdies. It was good.”

Uihlein is looking to earn his first win of the season after coming up one stroke shy to Roberto Diaz a month ago at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS. He has split time between the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR this season and has seen improvement in his game since mid-February.

“I’m just trying to build off what I’m doing and keep getting better each week,” said Uihlein. “I feel like I’ve done that since Pebble this year. I think I’ve been playing pretty solid each week and just trying to keep getting better…I’ve had to improve my swing a bit. It had gotten a little sloppy. So I just wanted to fine tune that a little bit. That’s produced a lot of consistency which is nice.”

Similar to Thursday’s first round, windy conditions caused higher scores in the third round. The first and third rounds each finished with a scoring average above 73 at the par-72 course, while the second round’s calm conditions led to a scoring average of 69.455.

“We were on 18 tee and the group behind us, Kev and Svenny, they were 50 yards short of where we thought they’d be,” said Uihlein. “We were watching it and couldn’t believe where the balls ended up. There are some tough gusts out there.”

Uihlein is seeking his second win after claiming his first title at the 2017 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship. He is chased by Lovemark and Svensson who have each collected two wins on the Korn Ferry Tour. While Uihlein and Lovemark are each current PGA TOUR members, Svensson is looking to earn his way back after competing on TOUR during the 2019-20 season. With a win tomorrow, the Canadian would secure a return to the PGA TOUR this fall.

“It’s exciting, it’s my dream,” said Svensson, who won the Club Car Championship at The Landings Club three weeks ago. “I’ve been working at it pretty hard over the last couple of months so I’m going to just keep doing what I’m doing tomorrow.”

Svensson leads the field in putts per round at 25.7 and is T4 in driving accuracy after hitting 33 of 42 fairways so far this week. While Uihlein has struggled to hit fairways (just 22 of 42), he ranks top-15 in average driving distance (321.2), greens in regulation (38 of 54) and putts per round (27.7). Lovemark ranks seventh in the field in greens in regulation (39 of 54).

Seamus Power and Callum Tarren sit three strokes back of Uihlein and two back of Lovemark and Svensson at 10-under. Final-round tee times will run from 6:55 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. on Sunday off of the first tee.