    Adam Svensson surges late, birdies second playoff hole to win Club Car Championship at The Landings Club

  • Svensson fired a 66 on Sunday to get into a playoff with Max McGreevy. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)Svensson fired a 66 on Sunday to get into a playoff with Max McGreevy. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)