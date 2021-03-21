  • DAILY WRAP-UP

    Roberto Diaz breaks through with first win at Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS

  • Diaz shot a final-round 68 to edge out Peter Uihlein for his first Korn Ferry Tour win. (Andrew Wevers)Diaz shot a final-round 68 to edge out Peter Uihlein for his first Korn Ferry Tour win. (Andrew Wevers)