  • DAILY WRAP-UP

    Harmeling earns maiden Korn Ferry Tour title at Savannah Golf Championship

  • Harmeling birdied his final hole in regulation and the first playoff hole for his first Korn Ferry Tour win. (Jennifer Perez/PGA TOUR)Harmeling birdied his final hole in regulation and the first playoff hole for his first Korn Ferry Tour win. (Jennifer Perez/PGA TOUR)