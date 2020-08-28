  • DAILY WRAP-UP

    Reeves, Kirk share overnight lead as play suspended at Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance

  • Seth Reeves is one month removed from notching the first win of his Korn Ferry Tour career. (Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)Seth Reeves is one month removed from notching the first win of his Korn Ferry Tour career. (Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)