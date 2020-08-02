  • DAILY WRAP-UP

    Reeves wins Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna

  • Seth Reeves fired a 64 on Sunday to come back from eight behind and win in Omaha. (Kevin Prise/PGATOUR.COM)Seth Reeves fired a 64 on Sunday to come back from eight behind and win in Omaha. (Kevin Prise/PGATOUR.COM)