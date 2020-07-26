McGreevy wins Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper

SPRINGFIELD, Missouri – Max McGreevy carded a bogey-free, 8-under 64 on Sunday to win the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper by one stroke at 21-under 267. McGreevy held off José de Jesús Rodríguez, who finished the week in solo-second at 20-under 268.



“It was really just a great week,” McGreevy said. “It still really hasn’t set in. I’ve never won a four-round event before. I’ve won a lot of three-round events but to be able to put something together on the final day and finally actually do it in a four-round event means a lot to me.”



Earlier in the week, McGreevy held a share of the first-round lead but began Sunday’s final round five strokes off the pace. On his front nine Sunday, the 25-year-old carded birdies on Nos. 2, 5 and 7 to make the turn at 16-under.



On the back nine, the University of Oklahoma product caught fire with a birdie on No. 10 and an eagle on the par-5 11th to reach 19-under for the tournament.



“I was very happy to get a lot early and I didn’t have to press as much at the end,” McGreevy said of his hot start. “Getting to 20 (under) I thought had a chance but luckily, no one went too low on me.”



After pars on Nos. 12-14, McGreevy tallied back-to-back birdies on Nos. 15 and 16 to move to 21-under for the tournament and into the lead.



McGreevy teed off on the par-5 18th two shots ahead of Rodríguez who was still on the course. After laying up short of the green, McGreevy played a perfect third shot inside 10-feet to give himself a final look at birdie. Despite his best effort, the birdie attempt lipped out and he opened the window for Rodríguez.



After a birdie on the par-4 17th, Rodríguez found himself one stroke back at 20-under entering the 72nd hole. After laying up short of the green, he left himself a lengthy birdie putt for the tie. As McGreevy watched from a distance, Rodríguez’s birdie attempt slid past the hole, making McGreevy’s win official.



“You have to hit a couple of good shots, but eagle and birdie are definitely there looming (on No. 18),” McGreevy said. “Luckily, my heart stopped pounding there, but it was pounding for a long time. It was relieving for sure.”



In 2018, McGreevy made seven cuts in 16 starts during his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour. After failing to retain his status, he traveled overseas to play on the PGA TOUR Series – China. In 13 starts, he made 13 cuts and added a victory and nine top-10s. His stellar play earned him Player of the Year honors and a return to the Korn Ferry Tour.



“It took a lot for me to go over there,” McGreevy said of his season in China. “I had a fun journey with it; 14 weeks over there made me a lot stronger as a man and as a golfer. It was an experience I felt like I needed, and it made me stronger for the years to come.”



Rodríguez earned his best Korn Ferry Tour finish since his victory at the 2018 United Leasing & Finance Championship and moved to 26th on the points list. Chad Ramey finished in solo-third while Daniel Sutton, who Monday qualified earlier this week, finished solo-fourth.



Next week, the Korn Ferry Tour travels to The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska, for the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna.