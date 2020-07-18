  • DAILY WRAP-UP

    Riley earns second win of the season at TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks

  • Riley became the first two-time winner on the Korn Ferry Tour this year with his win in San Antonio. (Mackenzie Perez/PGATOUR.COM)Riley became the first two-time winner on the Korn Ferry Tour this year with his win in San Antonio. (Mackenzie Perez/PGATOUR.COM)