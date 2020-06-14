  • DAILY WRAP-UP

    List wins Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass

  Luke List fired a 67 on Sunday to edge out Joseph Bramlett and Shad Tuten at TPC Sawgrass. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)