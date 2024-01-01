The PGA TOUR was heartbroken to see the devastating impact the fires had on Maui and in communities across Hawaiʻi. The TOUR has such a strong presence in Hawaiʻi – across its Tours – and is joining Sentry and Sony in continued relief efforts. To help, visit the below.
Hawaiʻi Community Foundation
In response to the devastating fires on Maui, the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation is committed to supporting the immediate and long-term recovery needs for the people and places of Maui. Through its Maui Strong Fund, HCF is providing financial resources to support these needs. HCF works in close collaboration with state and county leaders, nonprofit organizations and community members to get an understanding of the quickly evolving priorities and aims to inspire generosity, advocate for equity, forge connections and invest in community to create a better Hawaiʻi.
Maui United Way
For more than 75 years, Maui United Way has been a trusted community champion, working diligently to forge connections and build a network of trust. This trust and steadfastness prompted Maui United Way to rise to the occasion in the wake of the recent devastating fires in Lahaina and Kula. Maui United Way has provided support to 18 of its local, nonprofit partners offering disaster relief in the wake of the fires and is now planning for what comes next as it collaborates with survivors, nonprofits, donors and funders to determine how to have the greatest impact.
Lahainaluna High School Foundation
The Lahainaluna High School Foundation was established in 2000 to accept tax-free charitable donations as a means for donors to direct donations to specific areas of their choice for the betterment of the school. The foundation has provided more than $2 million in scholarships to date for graduating seniors and also has helped to improve the quality of the school environment through a number of projects, most notably building a $9 million state-of-the-art sports stadium. The foundation's responsibility also is to maintain and perpetuate the traditions and culture that are unique to a school that was established in 1831 and is the oldest high school west of the Rockies. Most recently, the foundation has taken on the task of assisting with the rebuilding of Lahaina after the devastating fires.
Pu'u Kukui Watershed Preserve
Pu'u Kukui Watershed Preserve is the largest nature preserve in the state of Hawaiʻi. This pristine area is a vital water source for Maui’s community and one of the wettest spots on earth. Pu’u Kukui means “hill of enlightenment," and the intact native forest works as a natural sponge to capture the water used by the entire West Maui community. The non-profit Living Pono Project manages the land in both the Pu’u Kukui Watershed and Honolua Valley conservation easements and employs a team of nine full-time conservationists, who conduct research and help protect rare species of plants.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui, Inc. (BGCM), is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2000 with six Clubhouses on Maui. The BGCM provide a safe, fun and positive environment for youth ages 8 to 17 years old. They also serve as a place of hope, opportunity and awareness, where youth can be themselves, experience positive role models and learn values and skills that promote success. The mission of the BGCM is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who are most in need, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. The BGCM is a youth development program that is free of charge with afterschool and out-of-school programming in character and citizenship, health and wellness, the arts, sports, fitness and recreation and education and workforce development. The BGCM are located across the island – Central, Haʻikū, Makawao, Lahaina, Kahekili Terrace and Paukūkalo – and directly serve over 1200 members.
UH Maui College – University of Hawaiʻi Foundation
The University of Hawaiʻi Foundation works closely with the University of Hawai'i and UH Maui College to provide financial assistance for UH ‘ohana, on any campus, who have been impacted by the deadly wildfires on Maui. UH knows that Maui’s recovery will take years and is committed to supporting its UH ʻohana on Maui for as long as it takes. Every dollar contributed will directly benefit students and faculty.
Maui Food Bank
The Maui Food Bank provides safe and nutritious food to anyone in Maui County who is at risk of going hungry. The Food Bank is the community’s primary safety net for providing hunger relief to those in need. The food bank currently serves 40,000 people a month, with 43% being made up of children and youth. The purpose is to collect and distribute food to organizations and agencies that rely on the Food Bank to help improve the quality of life of those in the island's ‘ohana. The Maui Food Bank exists to ensure that no one in Maui County will go hungry, and its mission is fulfilled with compassion, integrity and aloha.