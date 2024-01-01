Social Responsibility

In 2014, the TOUR adopted a strategic plan formalizing a long-held commitment to diversity efforts to strengthen its workforce. Our six employee resource groups hold an important role in the cultural evolution that is taking place at the TOUR, serving as a voice for change and the importance of accepting the differences in all of us. Building on these practices and pillars, at the end of 2019, Commissioner Jay Monahan established the Inclusion Leadership Council (ILC), comprised of executives from diverse backgrounds and work experiences to partner collaboratively throughout the organization to strengthen the TOUR’s diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts that bolster our sport, business, and community impact. In 2020, the TOUR and its tournaments announced a commitment of at least $100 million over 10 years to support racial equity and inclusion efforts, a goal that was surpassed in just three years in 2023.