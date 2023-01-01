Know Before You Go

The health and safety of all associated with the PGA TOUR and our global community continues to be our number one priority. The PGA TOUR has developed health and safety measures to promote a safe environment and quality experience on the golf course. As CDC guidelines as well as state and local requirements continue to evolve, PGA TOUR guidelines for on-site spectatorship and attendance are subject to change. Please visit your local tournament’s website for more information on important health and safety measures.