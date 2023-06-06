Oakdale membership sparked Ben Silverman’s career

Almost five years after his appearance at the Maccabiah Games, Silverman first earned a PGA TOUR card after winning the Korn Ferry Tour’s 2017 Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper. He kept his TOUR card for the next two seasons before ending up back at Q-School last fall. He finished three shots outside the number at Second Stage. But he took advantage of the first opportunity he had earlier this year, parlaying a sponsor exemption at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club into a victory. He has added two other top-three finishes this season and stands No. 3 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, on the verge of cementing a TOUR return via the top 30 on the season-long standings.