Hockey in the heart, golf on the mind

At age 15, Nyholm had a “really good” summer of golf and the next year he moved south from Gavle to Vaxjo to attend the Sweden Sport Academy and play golf. At that time in Sweden if you were going to play hockey, that’s the age when you needed to take it seriously. The hockey team, Nyholm said, would have 11 workouts per week in the summer – three on the ice and eight off-ice. If he was to do that, he couldn’t play golf.