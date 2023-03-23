Recovered from skiing accident, Sam Saunders energized to chase TOUR return

“My one and only goal was to win, but getting back to the PGA TOUR, which I feel comfortable saying is where I very much belong,” said Saunders of his objectives when the calendar turned to 2023. “I think my game is absolutely good enough to be a consistently good player and winner on the PGA TOUR. I feel like where I am physically and mentally, having been through what I’ve been through … I played five years on the PGA TOUR, but in my opinion, I underachieved greatly for myself.