Despite early-season success, Blick’s lone goal is to block out results, stay happy

After suffering from a near career-ending back injury just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic’s start, he was on the shelf for the better part of two years. He discovered relief thanks to American NHLer Bret Hedican and ARP machine therapy and has turned a big corner after playing nine tournaments and making just two cuts last season. He made it through to the Final Stage of Q-School and earned guaranteed starts for 2023. “He changed my career,” says Blick of the back therapy. “I feel better now than I did at 23 and 24 and especially 25. Because at 25 I was just sitting on the couch.