Five players to watch at Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS
2 Min Read
Korn Ferry Tour proceeds to the Land of Lincoln
Written by Justin Evans
This week’s Memorial Health Championship marks the 17th event on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour calendar, as players compete for a place within the top 30 on the season-long standings in hopes of obtaining 2024 PGA TOUR membership.
Here’s a look at five players to watch this week at Panther Creek Country Club.
Patrick Newcomb: After securing his second top-10 finish of the season in Oklahoma, the wily veteran has been climbing up the points list in pursuit of his first TOUR card. Newcomb finished T4 at the Compliance Solutions Championship with a score of 19-under 269. His best round was on Sunday as he finished with seven birdies en route to a 66. With this season-best showing, Newcomb has jumped up 26 spots to No. 61 on the Points List. Newcomb hopes to carry this form into the Land of Lincoln, where he contended throughout the week in 2022, ultimately finishing solo fourth. Plenty of good vibes for the Murray State alum to draw upon.
Jimmy Stanger: After earning his first Korn Ferry Tour win in emotional fashion at last week’s Compliance Solutions Championship, Stanger has confidence to continue the hot streak into Springfield, Illinois. Stanger won by one stroke and shot 22-under 266 last week in Oklahoma, including a bogey-free 66 on Sunday. “This isn’t the end goal, but it’s a pretty amazing steppingstone,” Stanger said. With this win, Stanger jumps up 24 spots to No. 5 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, well positioned to earn his first TOUR card in October.
Rafael Campos: Last week, Rafael Campos secured his third top-10 finish of the season with a runner-up at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club, moving to No. 14 on the season-long points race as he pursues a TOUR return. The second-place finish in Oklahoma marks his best result since winning the 2019 Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club.
Tim Widing: After missing the cut in his most recent start at the BMW Charity Pro-Am, Widing flipped the script with a T4 at the Compliance Solutions Championship, as he shot 19-under 269 for the week. This marks the Korn Ferry Tour rookie’s third top-10 of the season; he stands No. 29 on the season-long standings, hugging the top-30 bubble as he pursues a TOUR card.
Luke Guthrie: After Monday qualifying into the field with a 7-under 65, the University of Illinois alum will carry confidence into the week, not too far from his college stomping grounds. Guthrie, 33, memorably won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour in his first summer out of college, back in 2012, and will return to the roots this week in his first TOUR-sanctioned start of the season.