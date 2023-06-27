Five players to watch at Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS

Patrick Newcomb: After securing his second top-10 finish of the season in Oklahoma, the wily veteran has been climbing up the points list in pursuit of his first TOUR card. Newcomb finished T4 at the Compliance Solutions Championship with a score of 19-under 269. His best round was on Sunday as he finished with seven birdies en route to a 66. With this season-best showing, Newcomb has jumped up 26 spots to No. 61 on the Points List. Newcomb hopes to carry this form into the Land of Lincoln, where he contended throughout the week in 2022, ultimately finishing solo fourth. Plenty of good vibes for the Murray State alum to draw upon.