How Kris Blanks rallied from T38 to win 2014 Chitimacha

“I still thought I had no chance. Especially when I parred the last hole. I knew I had locked up a top-10 finish, but I thought there was no way that score was going to hold. I went to the Truck to see (Jeff) Goose (Thomas) and Tommie (Sheridan) and the operations guys, and went to grab a beer, and they wouldn’t let me. They said you can’t have a drink until you’re a few shots back off the lead.”