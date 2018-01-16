Print

2020 SCHEDULE

Dates
Tournament
Links Network Defending champion
Jan 16 - 18
Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai
Hualalai GC,  Ka'upulehu-Kona,  HI  • Purse: $1,800,000
Tom Lehman
$305,000
Jan 30 - Feb 1
Morocco Champions
Samanah Golf Club,  Marrakech,  MAR  • Purse: $2,000,000
Feb 14 - 16
Chubb Classic
The Classics at Lely Resort,  Naples,  FL  • Purse: $1,600,000
Miguel Angel Jiménez
$240,000
Feb 28 - Mar 1
Cologuard Classic
Omni Tucson National,  Tucson,  AZ  • Purse: $1,700,000
Mark O'Meara
$255,000
Mar 6 - 8
Hoag Classic
Newport Beach CC,  Newport Beach,  CA  • Purse: $1,800,000
Kirk Triplett
$270,000
Mar 27 - 29
Rapiscan Systems Classic
Fallen Oak,  Biloxi,  MS  • Purse: $1,600,000
Kevin Sutherland
$240,000
Apr 17 - 19
Mitsubishi Electric Classic
TPC Sugarloaf,  Duluth,  GA  • Purse: $1,800,000
Scott McCarron
$270,000
May 1 - 3
Insperity Invitational
The Woodlands CC,  The Woodlands,  TX  • Purse: $2,250,000
Scott McCarron
$330,000
May 7 - 10
Regions Tradition
Greystone G&CC,  Birmingham,  AL  • Purse: $2,400,000
Steve Stricker
$360,000
May 21 - 24
KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship
The GC at Harbor Shores,  Benton Harbor,  MI  • Purse: $3,250,000
Ken Tanigawa
$585,000
May 29 - 31
Principal Charity Classic
Wakonda Club,  Des Moines,  IA  • Purse: $1,850,000
Kevin Sutherland
$277,500
Jun 5 - 7
American Family Insurance Championship
University Ridge GC,  Madison,  WI  • Purse: $2,400,000
Jerry Kelly
$300,000
Jun 12 - 14
Mastercard Japan Championship
Narita Golf Club-Accordia Golf,  Narita-shi, Chiba,  JPN  • Purse: $2,500,000
Scott McCarron
$400,000
Jun 25 - 28
U.S. Senior Open Championship
Newport Country Club,  Newport,  RI  • Purse: $4,000,000
Steve Stricker
$720,000
Jul 9 - 12
Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship
Firestone CC,  Akron,  OH  • Purse: $2,800,000
Retief Goosen
$420,000
Jul 23 - 26
The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex
Sunningdale GC (Old Course),  Berkshire,  ENG  • Purse: $2,000,000
Bernhard Langer
$314,330
Jul 31 - Aug 2
The Ally Challenge
Warwick Hills G&CC,  Grand Blanc,  MI  • Purse: $2,000,000
Jerry Kelly
$300,000
Aug 14 - 16
DICK'S Sporting Goods Open
En-Joie GC,  Endicott,  NY  • Purse: $2,050,000
Doug Barron
$307,500
Aug 21 - 23
Boeing Classic
The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge,  Snoqualmie,  WA  • Purse: $2,100,000
Brandt Jobe
$315,000
Aug 28 - 30
Shaw Charity Classic
Canyon Meadows G&CC,  Calgary, AB,  CAN  • Purse: $2,350,000
Wes Short, Jr.
$352,500
Sep 11 - 13
Sanford International
Minnehaha Country Club,  Sioux Falls,  SD  • Purse: $1,800,000
Rocco Mediate
$270,000
Sep 18 - 20
PURE Insurance Championship
Pebble Beach Golf Links,  Monterey Peninsula,  CA  • Purse: $2,200,000
Kirk Triplett
$315,000
Oct 2 - 4
Ascension Charity Classic
Norwood Hills Country Club,  St. Louis,  MO  • Purse: $2,000,000
Oct 9 - 11
SAS Championship
Prestonwood CC,  Cary,  NC  • Purse: $2,100,000
Jerry Kelly
$315,000
Oct 16 - 18
Dominion Energy Charity Classic
The Country Club of Virginia,  Richmond,  VA  • Purse: $2,000,000
Miguel Angel Jiménez
$305,000
Oct 30 - Nov 1
Boca Raton Championship
The Old Course at Broken Sound,  Boca Raton,  FL  • Purse: $2,000,000
Bernhard Langer
$255,000
Nov 5 - 8
Charles Schwab Cup Championship
Phoenix Country Club,  Phoenix,  AZ  • Purse: $2,500,000
Jeff Maggert
$440,000
Nov 17 - 20
2021 PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying Tournament-Final Stage
TPC Tampa Bay,  Lutz,  FL  • Purse: $200,000
Shane Bertsch
Dec 17 - 20
PNC Father Son Challenge
Ritz-Carlton GC,  Orlando,  FL  • Purse: $1,085,000
Bernhard Langer