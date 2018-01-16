Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.
|
Dates
|
Tournament
|Jan 16 - 18
|
Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai
Hualalai GC, Ka'upulehu-Kona, HI • Purse: $1,800,000
|Jan 30 - Feb 1
|
Morocco Champions
Samanah Golf Club, Marrakech, MAR • Purse: $2,000,000
|Feb 14 - 16
|
Chubb Classic
The Classics at Lely Resort, Naples, FL • Purse: $1,600,000
|Feb 28 - Mar 1
|
Cologuard Classic
Omni Tucson National, Tucson, AZ • Purse: $1,700,000
|Mar 6 - 8
|
Hoag Classic
Newport Beach CC, Newport Beach, CA • Purse: $1,800,000
|Mar 27 - 29
|
Rapiscan Systems Classic
Fallen Oak, Biloxi, MS • Purse: $1,600,000
|Apr 17 - 19
|
Mitsubishi Electric Classic
TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, GA • Purse: $1,800,000
|May 1 - 3
|
Insperity Invitational
The Woodlands CC, The Woodlands, TX • Purse: $2,250,000
|May 7 - 10
|
Regions Tradition
Greystone G&CC, Birmingham, AL • Purse: $2,400,000
|May 21 - 24
|
KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship
The GC at Harbor Shores, Benton Harbor, MI • Purse: $3,250,000
|May 29 - 31
|
Principal Charity Classic
Wakonda Club, Des Moines, IA • Purse: $1,850,000
|Jun 5 - 7
|
American Family Insurance Championship
University Ridge GC, Madison, WI • Purse: $2,400,000
|Jun 12 - 14
|
Mastercard Japan Championship
Narita Golf Club-Accordia Golf, Narita-shi, Chiba, JPN • Purse: $2,500,000
|Jun 25 - 28
|
U.S. Senior Open Championship
Newport Country Club, Newport, RI • Purse: $4,000,000
|Jul 9 - 12
|
Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship
Firestone CC, Akron, OH • Purse: $2,800,000
|Jul 23 - 26
|
The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex
Sunningdale GC (Old Course), Berkshire, ENG • Purse: $2,000,000
|Jul 31 - Aug 2
|
The Ally Challenge
Warwick Hills G&CC, Grand Blanc, MI • Purse: $2,000,000
|Aug 14 - 16
|
DICK'S Sporting Goods Open
En-Joie GC, Endicott, NY • Purse: $2,050,000
|Aug 21 - 23
|
Boeing Classic
The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, WA • Purse: $2,100,000
|Aug 28 - 30
|
Shaw Charity Classic
Canyon Meadows G&CC, Calgary, AB, CAN • Purse: $2,350,000
|Sep 11 - 13
|
Sanford International
Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, SD • Purse: $1,800,000
|Sep 18 - 20
|
PURE Insurance Championship
Pebble Beach Golf Links, Monterey Peninsula, CA • Purse: $2,200,000
|Oct 2 - 4
|
Ascension Charity Classic
Norwood Hills Country Club, St. Louis, MO • Purse: $2,000,000
|Oct 9 - 11
|
SAS Championship
Prestonwood CC, Cary, NC • Purse: $2,100,000
|Oct 16 - 18
|
Dominion Energy Charity Classic
The Country Club of Virginia, Richmond, VA • Purse: $2,000,000
|Oct 30 - Nov 1
|
Boca Raton Championship
The Old Course at Broken Sound, Boca Raton, FL • Purse: $2,000,000
|Nov 5 - 8
|
Charles Schwab Cup Championship
Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, AZ • Purse: $2,500,000
|Nov 17 - 20
|
2021 PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying Tournament-Final Stage
TPC Tampa Bay, Lutz, FL • Purse: $200,000
|Dec 17 - 20
|
PNC Father Son Challenge
Ritz-Carlton GC, Orlando, FL • Purse: $1,085,000
|