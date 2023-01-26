Ken Tanigawa returns to roots at Hualalai

If PGA TOUR Champions were Top Gun flight school, Ken Tanigawa had lost that loving feeling.

And it caught him completely off guard.

Tanigawa, 55, who played at UCLA with Scott McCarron and Brandt Jobe, bounced around on lower professional golf tours after turning pro in 1990, but he never played full time after 2003. He regained his amateur status in 2010 at age 41 and enjoyed a stellar amateur career before turning 50, when he made it through Q-School and earned 2018 PGA TOUR Champions membership.

That year, he won the PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach and was named PGA TOUR Champions Rookie of the Year. He won his first major in 2019, the Senior PGA Championship … and he hasn’t won since.

In fact, in his next 80 starts, Tanigawa’s best finish was a T5 until last week’s Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, where he put together rounds of 68, 65 and 66 to tie for second behind Steve Stricker.

What happened to him between the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2023? It began to sink in that he was playing golf for a living instead of living to play golf. Tanigawa can’t say for sure when it began to eat at him, only that it did. And it soured him on the game he loved.

“I’m trying to get back to being an amateur golfer, mentally,” Tanigawa said this week from Hawaii, where he has continued to stay and play (he has a daughter in Oahu). “When I first came out here, I played because it didn’t matter. But you get in the pro game and environment and all of a sudden results matter, and it got hard and kind of ucky.

“I took seven weeks off after the season (end of 2022) and didn’t touch a club, which is great. I could have used another seven, but Hawaii is too good to pass up.”