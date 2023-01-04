10 players to watch for 2023 Charles Schwab Cup

An epic chase for the 2022 Charles Schwab Cup came down to two competitors, New Zealand’s Steven Alker and Ireland’s Padraig Harrington. Each won four times last season; Harrington won the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, in record-setting fashion, to put as much heat on Alker as he could.

But the unflappable Alker hung in there through four rounds and finished third in the finale, securing his first Charles Schwab Cup.

Alker, 51, has taken PGA TOUR Champions by storm. He felt like he could compete if he got the opportunity to play, and he parlayed Monday-qualifying success into instant tournament success.

Now he has 33 tournaments under his belt since turning 50 on July 28, 2021, and even he is gobsmacked by how well he has done. No one could have predicted 28 top-10s, five victories and a Charles Schwab Cup in that span.

Alker has the attention of everyone on PGA TOUR Champions. He has been the man to beat; no ifs, ands or buts.

Here is one man’s list of the top 10 challengers for the Charles Schwab Cup in 2023:

10. Jim Furyk (30th in 2022). After a wildly successful rookie season that included winning his first two starts and finishing second in the Charles Schwab Cup race, Furyk all but disappeared in 2022. He had only four top-10s in 19 starts compared to 18 top-10s in 26 starts the previous year. His game was off its mark for the first six months of the year, when he was just as liable to finish in the 60s as the top 25. Then he tested positive for COVID-19 at the Kaulig Companies Championship and missed four events. The forced break gave him time to tinker with a new driver at home, and the worm finally turned when Furyk returned; he had eight top-25s in his final 10 events, including finishes of T11, T13 and T8 in the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs.

9. Retief Goosen (12). The South African native has played in 76 PGA TOUR Champions events and has won only twice. If you had been given an over/under on wins for him at that number, you’d have bet the over 100 times out of 100. Goosen had six top-10s in his first eight events last season including a victory at the Hoag Classic. But that also tells you how he finished the season (one top-10 in his final 10 events). He certainly still has the firepower to finish 2023 like he started 2022.