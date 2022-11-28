PGA TOUR Champions Q-School offers shot at redemption

There is nothing more challenging, nerve-racking and potentially rewarding as PGA TOUR Champions Q-School.

No, it’s not the dream of longtime PGA TOUR pros. It doesn’t have to be. The ones who enjoyed success on the PGA TOUR know it will be waiting for them.

But for the hundreds of players who tasted a modicum of success on the PGA TOUR but never got over the hump, or for the thousands of club pros who dreamed of teeing it up against the best but for whatever reason never got the chance, this is their mulligan.

There are five fully exempt spots available every year. It’s not much in a field of 78 players, but it represents the hope and the dream of playing golf for a living.

Scott Parel is the best recent example of a guy who parlayed Q-School into a big-time career on PGA TOUR Champions. The co-medalist with Phillip Price in 2017 at Walt Disney World’s Magnolia Course in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, Parel has gone on to claim four PGA TOUR Champions titles and record two top-10 finishes in the Charles Schwab Cup standings.