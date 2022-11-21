10 stories to remember: 2022 PGA TOUR Champions

The PGA TOUR Champions never fails to deliver a variety of memorable moments, as golf legends continue to scratch their competitive itch and go toe-to-toe in rivalries that have been fostered across decades. The 2022 season was no exception.

After breaking onto the scene as a Monday qualifier in 2021, longtime grinder Steven Alker took the season-long Charles Schwab Cup title in 2022, narrowly edging three-time major champion Padraig Harrington. Bernhard Langer set the record for oldest winner in PGA TOUR Champions history, then broke his own record. Not only did Steve Stricker rebound from a severe illness, he went on a run of wins.

Here are 10 stories to remember from the 2022 PGA TOUR Champions season.

1. Alker wins Charles Schwab Cup

In his first full season on PGA TOUR Champions, Steven Alker captured the Charles Schwab Cup after leading the standings for the final 21 weeks of the season. Alker won four times in 2022, including three in a five-start span with the Rapiscan Systems Classic, Insperity Invitational and his first senior major title at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. He added a victory at the first Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs event, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, in October. In 2022, Alker earned $3,544,425, the second-most by any player in PGA TOUR Champions history.