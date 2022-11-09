By the numbers: Bernhard Langer, 65, defies age in chase of wins record

Bernhard Langer continues to defy everything anyone knows about age and golf.

He is without peer. With each of his last three victories he has re-established the record for oldest player to win on PGA TOUR Champions. He is the defending Schwab Cup champion (yes, the oldest to win that), and he has won twice this season.

While the sun has set on most of his competitors by age 60 if not sooner, it’s always sunny in Langer-delphia. His win on Sunday at the TimberTech Championship brought him within one of Hale Irwin’s all-time Champions Tour mark of 45.

“Well, I've been looking at that for a number of years now,” Langer said Sunday. “I personally didn't think about it every time I tee it up, but the media always reminds me of it. So yeah, I'm getting closer and closer.

“I'm also getting older and older, so the clock is ticking and I might have another two or three years where I could win. But I'm already the oldest and I broke that record again this week, being the oldest winner out here, third time in a row now. So not sure how much longer that will continue, but I will keep trying.”

The German doesn’t try. He simply does. It’s not a matter of if any longer, but when.

Take a look at these numbers that are a testament to Langer’s longevity and greatness:

65 years and 71 days: Langer’s age when he won the TimberTech Championship

11: Champions Tour wins since he turned 60

15: Consecutive seasons in which Langer has posted at least one win on PGA TOUR Champions, which is every season since he turned 50

10: Consecutive seasons in which Langer has posted at least two victories on PGA TOUR Champions

6: Number of times Langer has shot his age or lower on PGA TOUR Champions

6: Record number of Schwab Cups won by Langer

15 under: Langer’s score over the weekend at the TimberTech Championship, where he shot the lowest score in the field on both Saturday and Sunday

$33,680,331: Langer’s career PGA TOUR Champions earnings