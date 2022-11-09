  • PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS INSIDER

    By the numbers: Bernhard Langer, 65, defies age in chase of wins record

  • Bernhard Langer won his 44th PGA TOUR Champions title at the 2022 TimberTech Championship. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)Bernhard Langer won his 44th PGA TOUR Champions title at the 2022 TimberTech Championship. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)