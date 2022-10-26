Former TOUR winner Robert Wrenn turns caddy for Billy Andrade

Billy Andrade just needed a minute to collect himself and think. It was about an hour before his tee time on Saturday at the PGA TOUR Champions Dominion Energy Charity Classic, and he had just been informed by his regular caddie, Mark “Ziggy” Zyons that he wasn’t going to be able to handle the bag.

Andrade had stretched and gone to his car to remove a layer as it had warmed up. Zyons approached and said he had been dizzy not only when they were on the putting green after Friday’s round but already on Saturday morning. And after getting checked out, his blood pressure was through the roof. Andrade took one look at his ashen face and told him to go find a doctor— he’d figure out what to do for a looper.

“It just hit me. I’d gotten a text the night before from Robert saying good luck,” Andrade said.

Robert Wrenn is a predecessor of Andrade’s at Wake Forest and on the PGA TOUR, where he won the 1987 Buick Open. He is a Richmond, Virginia native and lives only 2 miles from the Country Club of Virginia where he’s a member. He was planning on walking a few holes on Saturday and catching up with some of his old friends from outside the ropes. But suddenly he was back inside the ropes and in the thick of it.

“I didn’t even know if he was in town,” Andrade said. “He said, ‘I’m actually driving to the course right now.’ I said, ‘Here’s the situation, can you help me out?’ And he said, ‘Absolutely.’”

“As luck or misfortune would have it, I was available,” Wrenn cracked.