Fred Couples' fill-in caddie had front-row seat to remarkable win

“That was obviously huge, then he birdied 12 to go ahead by two shots, and that’s when I think it kind of killed Jerry’s spirits a little bit,” Flesch said. “Not that two shots is a lot on any tour, especially this one. But he just looked and felt so in control.”

Flesch was dead on. Couples has never looked more in control. He made it easy on his caddie, too. All he required of Flesch was to give him a yardage to the hole. No yardages to the front of the green or the back, to this marker or that sprinkler. Just tell him how far to the hole then pull the club he asked for.

Kelly, who had led by three earlier in the round, who shot a 5-under 67 over that final 18 … lost by eight.

“On 10 I felt like it was his day, but I could still take it from him,” Kelly said. “I closed it to one on 11. He knocked it in the water on 12 but still made par. At that point I knew there were a few tough holes in front of him and I was only two down. It was after the bounces on 14 and 15 that cemented the day for him.

“It’s kinda tough to make up shots coming down the stretch when he birdies the last seven.”

Kelly gave some credit to Couples’ young caddie, too.

“I think Griffin Flesch helped him stay in his zone,” Kelly said. “They had some good conversation going, and not about golf. It was pretty classic, smooth Boom Boom.”

Couples had started the tournament on Friday with a double bogey on his first hole. He joked that Flesch told him to stay calm, everything will be all right. Couples was still 2 over through five holes when things began to turn around.

But Flesch could tell Couples was on the verge. He said he told his dad on Friday night that Couples was hitting it so well that if he “makes even a few putts he’s going to win. By a lot.”

Steve Flesch was waiting behind the 18th green on Sunday. A winner twice this season, he was ready to welcome his friend back to the winner’s circle and his son into the winner’s circle.

“Griffin has always had this insane passion for all aspects of golf,” Steve Flesch said. “He played in college at Xavier in Cincinnati, then just lost it, and transferred to Kentucky. He has now found his game again and is better than ever. He went through a mental meat-grinder of emotions and has found loving the game, again.

“I believe Fred’s texts and friendly banter with Griff about the Dodgers and Reds, and golf, played a huge part in getting that passion back. Griffin looks up to him so much for his legacy in the game. I can’t think of anyone else he would drop everything for, to have this week. Well, hopefully me, maybe. Haha. Anyway, this was a bucket-list item in life, for Griffin. I couldn’t be happier for or prouder of my son.”