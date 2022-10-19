Fred Couples' fill-in caddie had front-row seat to remarkable win

Griffin Flesch had no idea he was receiving an invitation to golf history.

He was just excited to caddie for a friend of his dad, never mind a Hall of Famer.

Flesch, who recently turned 24, is the son of longtime PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions player Steve Flesch. He estimates he has caddied for his dad 15 times since he joined the Champs circuit, so he certainly was qualified to handle Fred Couples’ bag at the SAS Championship in Cary, North Carolina, last week.

Couples was without his regular caddie, Mark Chaney, who was home in England with his mother. Couples, who has been in a text chain with the Flesches for about three years in which the three talk mostly MLB, NFL and NBA, slipped in a question for Griffin: Would he like to caddie for him at the SAS?

“Of course I was like, ‘Yeah!’ Right away,” Flesch said. “But then I had to make sure he wasn’t joking. He likes to joke, but I didn’t think he would about something like that. And he said, ‘Come on. Let’s have some fun.’ So I booked a flight for Raleigh.”

Couples took it from there, providing more fun than anyone could have imagined. Three days, 22 birdies and an eagle later, including a stunning final round, and Griffin Flesch had his first 18th hole flag, a traditional keepsake for winning caddies. Yes, Couples signed it, too.