Harrison Frazar clinches Schwab Cup Playoffs berth as Monday qualifier

Harrison Frazar did just what he needed to do at the PGA TOUR Champions CONSTELLATION Furyk & Friends event: Popped his best finish in a professional golf event since the PGA TOUR Sony Open in January 2012.

Frazar’s solo second in Jacksonville, Florida, pushed him from 70th in the Schwab Cup standings all the way to 52nd, making him a lock to be in the field for the first Playoffs event as he chases full status for 2023.

Frazar, 51, a native and resident of Dallas, was playing in his 16th PGA TOUR Champions event. It was his first top-10. He finished 12 under par, two strokes behind champion Steve Stricker and one ahead of tournament host Jim Furyk.

“Well, that was goal No. 1 was to try to make enough money to get into the Playoffs,” said Frazar, who played 18 seasons on the PGA TOUR and won the 2011 FedEx St. Jude Classic. “Second goal was to try to get a top-10 to where I didn't have to do the qualifier. After I got off to the hot start early, I looked up and kind of realized that it was just me and Strick there for a little bit, so maybe I'll try to make a few more and see what happens. So the goals changed as the week went on.”

Stricker won for the fourth time this season and third time in his past four starts. It would have been a tall order to expect Frazar, despite a sizzling final-round 65 that was the low round on Sunday, to track down one of the Champions Tour’s best.