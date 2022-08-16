  • PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS INSIDER

    30 years since John Daly's 'validation victory' in upstate New York

    Earned second TOUR title at 1992 B.C. Open at En-Joie GC, now host venue of DICK'S Sporting Goods Open

  • John Daly won the 1992 B.C. Open at 14 under, six strokes clear of the field in Endicott, N.Y. (PGA TOUR Photo Archive)John Daly won the 1992 B.C. Open at 14 under, six strokes clear of the field in Endicott, N.Y. (PGA TOUR Photo Archive)