30 years since John Daly's 'validation victory' in upstate New York

Golf probably needed John Daly to validate his stunning 1991 PGA Championship victory more than the player did.

The PGA TOUR was years away from the arrival of Tiger Woods. It certainly didn’t hurt that a rotund, mullet-wearing, swing-for-the-fences Everyman had come out of nowhere to win a major.

And it literally was nowhere. He was the ninth alternate for the 73rd PGA Championship. Daly drove all night from his home in Memphis to make his first-round tee time at Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel, Indiana.

Then he proceeded to capture the imagination like few before him had. PGA TOUR veteran Bruce Lietzke had the temerity to compare the way the throngs at Crooked Stick had taken to Daly as reminiscent of Arnold Palmer.