Insider: Firestone Country Club brings back memories from pros

PGA TOUR Champions members were universally thrilled to learn recently that Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, would remain a part of their schedule through at least 2026.

Local sponsor Kaulig Companies stepped up to become the new title sponsor of the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship beginning in 2023. But there is nothing new about professional golf at the highest levels being contested at Firestone, where the PGA TOUR Champions will gather again this week for the fourth of its five major championships.

In fact, Firestone has held PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions events from the 1950s to the present, including three PGA Championships, the NEC World Series of Golf, the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational and the SENIOR PLAYERS Championship. When it was a WGC event (1999-2018) it had a limited field of about 75 players.

We asked several PGA TOUR Champions players about their recollections of Firestone. It earned near-unanimous praise for the course and the clubhouse, as well as its employees.

“Being there meant I had done something well to get there,” Lee Janzen said. “The winner definitely has to persevere. To win there is a great accomplishment.”

Tiger Woods won the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational a record eight times. Only two current PGA TOUR Champions players won it – Darren Clarke and Vijay Singh. Another PGA TOUR Champions stalwart, Jim Furyk, ranks second in career earnings at Firestone to Woods. Since it became the venue for the SENIOR PLAYERS in 2019 it has been won by Retief Goosen, Jerry Kelly and defending champion Steve Stricker.