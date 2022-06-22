  • PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS INSIDER

    Jim Furyk returns to home state in U.S. Senior Open title defense

  • Jim Furyk finished runner-up at both the 2007 and 2016 U.S. Opens at Oakmont CC in his home state of Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)Jim Furyk finished runner-up at both the 2007 and 2016 U.S. Opens at Oakmont CC in his home state of Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)