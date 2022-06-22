Jim Furyk returns to home state in U.S. Senior Open title defense

Furyk expects plenty of friends from around the state to come watch him play this week. But that can be a double-edged sword.

“I mentioned at media day you can look at it a couple different ways,” Furyk said. “Probably I put plenty of pressure on myself and try too hard most of the time anyway, so I'll try not to -- really trying to play well at home sometimes can be difficult. I did it in (adopted hometown) Jacksonville for THE PLAYERS and never had a lot of success there.

“You can look at it two ways. You can really enjoy the support and the love and being in your home state, or you can put too much pressure on yourself and have it go the other way. So I'll probably try to really enjoy the week and have some fun with it. I'll probably see some faces in the crowd that I don't get an opportunity to see that often.”

Furyk had plenty of fun in his rookie season of 2020-21 (an elongated one because of COVID), when he finished in the top 25 in all 26 events he entered on PGA TOUR Champions, including 18 top-10s. But 2022 hasn’t been nearly as much fun. In nine starts, he has just one top-10, and that was in the limited-field, season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. In his past four events, he has finished T65, T68, T35 and 64th.

So the U.S. Senior Open couldn’t arrive at a better time, because USGA majors long have fit with Furyk’s game. In addition to his 2003 victory, he had six other top-five finishes and four other top-20s. It’s the kind of record few can boast when the fairways get tight, the rough gets long, and the greens get quicker than a 10-handicap’s swing on the first tee of a pro-am.

“I've shot some of my highest scores in U.S. Opens as well, but I think when I'm playing well, this style of golf lends itself to my game,” Furyk said. “You know, hitting fairways, putting the ball in good positions with iron play, short game, getting the ball up and down.

“U.S. Opens are held on kind of old, historic golf courses for the most part, Winged Foot and Pebble Beach and a place like Saucon Valley. I grew up in the Northeast playing courses like that. It feels comfortable -- I'm at home when I'm playing the U.S. Open. If grinding it out and making pars and shooting even par is a good score, I'm very comfortable with that.”