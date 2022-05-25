Longtime club pro Rob Labritz pays it forward as he lives PGA TOUR Champions dream

Labritz has played in eight events in his rookie season and has two top-25 finishes, including a T5 at the Rapiscan Systems Classic. That came courtesy of a strong week of putting and a stellar final-round 67. Only four players shot better that Sunday.

Labritz said he’s happy with how he has played so far. He’s 14th in driving distance and 23rd in greens in regulation, but his putting average ranks 53rd. He doesn’t feel like he has putted poorly, only that he hasn’t made big putts in big spots. It all adds up to a spot near the middle of the Charles Schwab Cup standings at No. 41.

“The biggest challenge that I'm finding is getting used to these new courses,” Labritz said. “Because I don't have all the years of experience that these guys have on these courses. So that's probably the biggest impression.

“I would say I'm doing well. Once I get comfortable on the golf courses, kind of know where to miss and get used to the greens, it's gonna be good to go.”

Labritz’ high finish at the Rapiscan did come on a new course for that event. So maybe familiarity will lead him to bigger and better things.

He said his fellow competitors have made him feel welcome on PGA TOUR Champions. They’ve given advice on everything from travel to practice routines.

Labritz also keeps a close eye when playing with some of the game’s legends.

“The more that you can play out here, the less mistakes you’re going to make,” Labritz said. “The crafty veterans that I've played with, I mean, you just kind of watch them, and their mistakes aren’t really grand. Everybody makes mistakes, but they don't compound errors on top of each other. That's one of the things I kind of knew, but to see it firsthand, it gives you a perspective.”