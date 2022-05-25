  • PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS INSIDER

    Longtime club pro Rob Labritz pays it forward as he lives PGA TOUR Champions dream

  • Rob Labritz is set to tee it up at this week&apos;s KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship in Michigan. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)Rob Labritz is set to tee it up at this week's KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship in Michigan. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)