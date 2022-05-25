-
-
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS INSIDER
Longtime club pro Rob Labritz pays it forward as he lives PGA TOUR Champions dream
-
May 25, 2022
By Bob McClellan , PGATOUR.COM
- May 25, 2022
- Rob Labritz is set to tee it up at this week's KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship in Michigan. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Many a PGA professional would happily trade places with their peer Rob Labritz.
“I still, every day since December 10, I wake up every morning and pinch myself just to make sure I'm not in a dream,” Labritz said. “It's been a crazy awesome ride. I'm enjoying every minute of it. I'm looking forward to climbing that money list.”
After years and years as a PGA of America club professional, Labritz turned 50 in May 2021 and earned one of five fully exempt spots on PGA TOUR Champions for 2022 by earning medalist honors at Final Stage of Q-School in December.
The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship takes place this week at Harbor Shores Resort in Benton Harbor, Michigan, and as one might imagine, it holds special meaning for Labritz.
“I've always said I was going to win senior majors, and obviously as a club professional, I would love to win the Senior PGA Championship,” said Labritz, who turns 51 on May 31. “Are you kidding me? It would be a dream come true.
“So today I played 18 holes (at Harbor Shores), mapped out the greens. I have a new caddie on the bag this week. And he brings a lot of energy. I'm going to get out there and play my heart out. You know me.”
-
-
Features
Three-decade club pro has emotional moment after earning card
Labritz has played in eight events in his rookie season and has two top-25 finishes, including a T5 at the Rapiscan Systems Classic. That came courtesy of a strong week of putting and a stellar final-round 67. Only four players shot better that Sunday.
Labritz said he’s happy with how he has played so far. He’s 14th in driving distance and 23rd in greens in regulation, but his putting average ranks 53rd. He doesn’t feel like he has putted poorly, only that he hasn’t made big putts in big spots. It all adds up to a spot near the middle of the Charles Schwab Cup standings at No. 41.
“The biggest challenge that I'm finding is getting used to these new courses,” Labritz said. “Because I don't have all the years of experience that these guys have on these courses. So that's probably the biggest impression.
“I would say I'm doing well. Once I get comfortable on the golf courses, kind of know where to miss and get used to the greens, it's gonna be good to go.”
Labritz’ high finish at the Rapiscan did come on a new course for that event. So maybe familiarity will lead him to bigger and better things.
He said his fellow competitors have made him feel welcome on PGA TOUR Champions. They’ve given advice on everything from travel to practice routines.
Labritz also keeps a close eye when playing with some of the game’s legends.
“The more that you can play out here, the less mistakes you’re going to make,” Labritz said. “The crafty veterans that I've played with, I mean, you just kind of watch them, and their mistakes aren’t really grand. Everybody makes mistakes, but they don't compound errors on top of each other. That's one of the things I kind of knew, but to see it firsthand, it gives you a perspective.”
-
-
Features
Club pro gets emotional in scorers tent after securing card
As Labritz learns the ins and outs of being a touring pro, he’s willing to help fellow PGA club pros live the same dream.
Of the 20 club pros who qualified for last week’s PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma, one called Labritz seeking advice. He was thrilled to share what he could with Casey Pyne, 33, a PGA assistant pro at the Stanwich Club in Greenwich, Connecticut, who was playing in his first PGA Championship.
“Casey Pyne called me up and asked a bunch of questions, which I thought was really smart,” Labritz said. “But yeah, anytime I can just give guys knowledge and tell them what it's like to get out there, I’m happy to do so.”
Pyne said he has competed against Labritz, who played in eight PGA Championships and twice made the cut, a number of times in the PGA Metropolitan Section.
“So I’d say the No. 1 piece of advice he gave me was not to play with fellow PGA professionals,” Pyne said. “He said, ‘Go to the range, walk right up to Dustin Johnson and say, ‘I’m Casey Pyne. Do you want to play a practice round?’’ I hopped in a couple of really good groups.
“Monday, I played with Max Homa, Talor Gooch and Adam Hadwin. Tuesday, I played with Francesco Molinari. What an experience to play with a British Open champion. Just to watch him around the greens. Watch how he prepared. I had to remind myself that I wasn’t just there to learn but I was playing, too.”
Southern Hills got the best of Pyne, who didn’t make the cut. Still, he called it a great learning experience, one that he hopes to get as many cracks at as Labritz.
Anyone need a photographer? 😂— PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) February 26, 2022
@roblabritzgolf has an eye for photography! pic.twitter.com/JZtJyyCxL1
-
-