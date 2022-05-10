  • PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS INSIDER

    2022 senior major championships: Venues, players to watch and more

  • Alex Cejka is set to defend his title at the Regions Tradition, the season&apos;s first major on PGA TOUR Champions. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)Alex Cejka is set to defend his title at the Regions Tradition, the season's first major on PGA TOUR Champions. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)