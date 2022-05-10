2022 senior major championships: Venues, players to watch and more

It’s major season on PGA TOUR Champions, and when it hits, it hits hard and fast.

All five majors will be contested between this week and July 24. The Regions Tradition and KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship are back-to-back, followed by non-majors Principal Charity Classic and American Family Insurance Championship, then the other three majors in succession – U.S. Senior Open, Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship and The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex.

It’s both marathon and sprint. We’ll see who’s ready to run.