Mark Calcavecchia set for 1,000th TOUR-sanctioned start at ClubCorp Classic

First recollections of learning the game

I grew up in a small town in northeast Nebraska – Laurel, population 940. Back when I was really little, my dad and his buddies … the nearest golf course was like 15 miles away. And back then, that was crazy to drive 15 miles to play golf, so they actually bought a 43-acre cornfield just outside of town and did their best to make it into a golf course.

They planted trees, but they were just sticks when I was growing up. There was no water, no irrigation. No bunkers. No trees. The description of a field was pretty accurate. But when you’re a little boy, there isn’t much you’d rather do than be hanging around your dad and your older brother (by 11 years) and playing golf.

I think I first picked up a club maybe around 5 years old. I just started putting my dad's putter under my right arm. The rest of his clubs were obviously way too long for me. So I just kind of grabbed the shaft. Probably a foot off the ground. And he let me putt on every green. So that was a start. Evidently, I got pretty good at putting when I was really little. He bought me my first junior set, I think, when I was 6.

The course is still there. Cedar View Country Club. The trees have grown in. It’s beautiful now. And you drive up Calcavecchia Drive to get there.

On moving from Nebraska to South Florida at age 13

My father slipped on a patch of ice in the winter of ’72. He broke his elbow or his arm or something or other, and he said, ‘That's it. That's the last winter we're spending here.’ He was part of five brothers and sisters, and they all lived between Miami and West Palm Beach. We had taken vacations in South Florida pretty much every summer from the time I think I was like 8 years old. In January of ’73 he hit the road, drove down, found a house and found a job. He joined the North Palm Beach Country Club, and we moved down in July of ’73.

When we got to Florida, I didn't really know how to flight the ball, and I didn't know how to hit out of bunkers at all (Cedar View had no bunkers and no forced-carry shots). Luckily we lived right across Highway 1 from the 14th green at North Palm Beach Country Club. I’d take my shag bag after dinner, go to the 14th green and just hit bunker shots.

When I got down here and first started playing junior golf, I was already as good if not better than pretty much everybody else in the area. And then once I learned how to play out of bunkers and curve the ball a little bit better, I was pretty tough to beat.