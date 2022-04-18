  • PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS INSIDER

    Mark Calcavecchia set for 1,000th TOUR-sanctioned start at ClubCorp Classic

    Nebraska native, 13-time TOUR winner 'Calc' shares stories, memories from eclectic career

  • Mark Calcavecchia&apos;s many career highlights include a 1989 Open Championship title and 32 birdies at the 2001 WM Phoenix Open. (Getty Images)Mark Calcavecchia's many career highlights include a 1989 Open Championship title and 32 birdies at the 2001 WM Phoenix Open. (Getty Images)