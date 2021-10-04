  • PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS INSIDER

    Jim Furyk ready for busy week as host, player

    Inaugural Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS takes place this week in Jacksonville

  • Jim Furyk will welcome one of the best fields in the history of PGA TOUR Champions. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)Jim Furyk will welcome one of the best fields in the history of PGA TOUR Champions. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)