Billy Mayfair brings good form, good memories to Warwick Hills

Flint, Michigan, and Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club have been pretty good to PGA TOUR Champions veteran Billy Mayfair.

It’s the site of his last victory, the 1998 PGA TOUR Buick Open. He played in the final group with Steve Stricker and won at 17 under, two clear of Scott Verplank, three up on Andrew Magee and four better than a young Tiger Woods.

In 2001 Mayfair lit up Warwick Hills in the final round of the Buick. His 11-under 61 set the course record and vaulted him from the back of the pack to a tie for 14th. The only person to equal his record since is Woods. Mayfair shot a PGA TOUR-record tying 27 on the back nine, courtesy of an eight-hole stretch in which he had seven birdies and an eagle.

And as if that wasn’t enough, it was at the Buick in 2006 in which he first was diagnosed with testicular cancer. He had surgery in his native Arizona shortly thereafter and came back two weeks after the procedure to finish T37 at the PGA Championship.

So to say Mayfair, 55, is eager for the PGA TOUR Champions' The Ally Challenge at Warwick Hills is plenty fair. Not to mention that after a mostly mediocre-at-best 2021, he suddenly has caught fire. Mayfair has posted consecutive top-five finishes, the first time he has done that as a pro since that 1998 season. He was solo fifth at the Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary before a runner-up finish at last week’s Boeing Classic just outside Seattle.

“I could have flapped my arms and flown all the way from Seattle to Flint because I’m on that kind of high right now,” Mayfair said after a Tuesday practice round at Warwick Hills.

Mayfair attributed the change in his on-course fortunes to a combination of factors. Diagnosed with autism in 2019, he didn’t reveal he had the disorder until this year and described himself as working to be better and feel better. He also said he and his wife, Tami, closed on a home in her native Oklahoma shortly after the U.S. Senior Open wrapped up in Omaha on July 11, and he called it a “fun place to start all over” after leaving Arizona.

“We love our new house. We love being there,” Mayfair said. “It has reenergized me a little bit. I think it turned around my golf game. I have a step in my stride and smile on my face and it’s helped a lot.”

So has a hot putter. Mayfair, who ranks just 53rd in putting average for the elongated 2020-21 super season, tied for seventh in putts per GIR at the Shaw and was fifth in putting at the Boeing.

“I think the putter was a big difference,” Mayfair said. “When you start making some putts it gives you a little bit of confidence and that went into my long game and I was driving it well and hitting crisp shots. And instead of just trying to hit greens, I’m trying to hit it as close as I can.

“You hit some putts your confidence comes back really quickly.”

Mayfair said getting comfortable with his autism diagnosis also has been a big help. It explains why he gets himself stuck in certain moments, unable to process what’s going on around him in a fast-enough fashion.

He has learned to cope, to catch himself. He has written his own words of patience and encouragement as reminders that he keeps in his car, on mirrors at home, and in his yardage books.

“Just something that clicks,” Mayfair said when asked about any mantras. “I catch myself and take a deep breath. Sometimes it’s just talking to people. Saying, ‘Give me a minute here.’”

Mayfair, who won five times on the PGA TOUR, would love to add to his Warwick lore by making it the site of his first PGA TOUR Champions victory. And if his current form and course knowledge and fond memories create a perfect story, who’s to say?

“It would mean the world to me. That’s what we’re out here for. I want to win,” Mayfair said. “It would be a thrill. It has been such a long time.

“ … I can see the end of the rainbow coming soon. I’m 55. I hope to play at least for five or six more years. I’d love to get a win. Am I surprised or upset that I haven’t won? No, but I’m disappointed. This is where the last win took place. I couldn’t wait to get back here to Flint. It’s in great shape. It would be neat to have a PGA TOUR and Champions Tour win on the same course.”