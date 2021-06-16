Charles Barkley, former NBA star now PGA TOUR Champions fan

“I watch a lot of PGA TOUR Champions,” Barkley, 58, said. “I told Tim I like his swing. I’ve always liked his swing, even when he was playing on the regular TOUR.

“Nobody watches more golf than me. I love watching it. And I just … when Tim hits it, his swing is so simple. I’ve always just liked it.”

Petrovic, 11th in the current Charles Schwab Cup standings, was just minding his own business on the range getting ready for another Wednesday pro-am. He was flabbergasted even when recalling the meeting with the Hall of Fame forward.

“It was pretty cool. I’d never met him before,” said Petrovic, whose lone win on the PGA TOUR came at the 2005 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. “He goes, ‘Where’s Petro?’ He kind of walked around the corner and grabbed me.

“I was appreciative that he admired my swing. Two guys from different parts of the world and different professions but both being pro athletes. I didn’t tell him I admired his swing, but I know he’s been working on it.”

Ah yes, the golf swing of Charles Barkley. Something from which even a trainwreck would avert its eyes. The swing that launched a thousand memes. A swing about which everyone in golf had an opinion.

It wasn’t always unwatchable, Barkley says. And fortunately he has gotten back to a place where he can make a reasonably fluid swing, thanks to teaching pro Stan Utley.

“He’s done some remarkable things,” Barkley said. “My friends call him Mr. Miyagi.

“I used to be a good player and then I started taking lessons from every person in the world. I’d be standing over the ball and have at least 56 people talking to me at one time and didn’t know who to listen to. I would only play in Tahoe and with friends because it wasn’t fun to play anymore. Nobody wants to suck. I don’t mind sucking for charity. But I met Stan at Tom Lehnan’s golf tournament, and he said let me spend some time with you. I said, ‘Stan, I only play for charity. I don’t enjoy it. It’s no fun.’ And he said, ‘Well, you got nothing to lose.’ I’m probably playing better than I ever have in my life with Stan.”