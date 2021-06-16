  • PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS INSIDER

    Charles Barkley, former NBA star now PGA TOUR Champions fan

  • Charles Barkley with John Daly during a pro-am at the PGA TOUR Champions Mitsubishi Electric Classic at TPC Sugarloaf on May 12, 2021. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)Charles Barkley with John Daly during a pro-am at the PGA TOUR Champions Mitsubishi Electric Classic at TPC Sugarloaf on May 12, 2021. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)