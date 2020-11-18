Golf world gushes over Langer's Masters performance

McIlroy shot 5-under 67 on Saturday to beat Langer by four shots. But Langer’s 71 on Sunday bested DeChambeau by two.

The 31-year-old Irishman and the 27-year-old American both said there was a lot to learn from watching Langer do his yeoman’s work.

“I try to think about what scores I would shoot if I was hitting it where he hit it,” said McIlroy, who has won golf’s other three majors but has yet to don a green jacket. “Honestly it's like me playing an 8,500-yard golf course. That's what it's like. It's so impressive, just the way he methodically plots his way around and gets it up and down when he needs to. It's really cool to watch. And yeah, I wish in 30 years' time I'm back here doing the exact same thing.”

DeChambeau tried to attack Augusta National much the same way he had slain Winged Foot during the U.S. Open, by hitting his drives as far as he could and scrambling from wherever he wound up. But he ran into problems with his short game. In fact, he drove the par-4 third hole while playing with Langer but had to settle for a three-putt par, while Langer hit the green in two and one-putted for birdie.

“I was fortunate to hit three really good shots, made a great putt, and he drove the green, but it wasn't easy,” Langer said. “It was on the front right and the pin was front left. Usually that putt is lightning fast. I thought he hit a good putt, but it was 15, 18 feet short, so it was strange. Anyway, so he three-putted, yeah.”

DeChambeau had nothing but praise for his Champs Tour counterpart.

“He's an unbelievable iron player. He grinds over everything,” DeChambeau said. “Doesn't give up.

“His long-iron play is stellar still, and I think that's what makes him so amazing, and definitely I still look up to him. Even though I'm bombing it by him, he's still playing better than me. It doesn't matter. That's the cool part about the game of golf. You can shoot a score whatever way you want, and he's able to do it still at his age that way, which is pretty impressive.”

Langer's fellow PGA TOUR Champions competitors were not surprised, but that didn't leave them any less impressed.

"He knows where you need to be to make pars on holes that may be too long for him to have a realistic chance for birdie, like Nos. 5, 7, 11, 18, for example," Scott Parel said. "He knows how to be smartly aggressive on holes that give him birdie opportunities, but above all he's a fantastic putter. Led our Tour in putting this year. He seems to make every putt when it matters. He's amazing."

Added Steve Flesch: "Bernhard is amazing. He gets it done everywhere because he continues to work as hard as he did 30 years ago. Sure, physically he is in awesome shape for his age, but his mind is so strong that his discipline for planning and playing his game never wavers. That's his true strength. Damn is that annoying!"



Brett Quigley said he continues to be impresssed with Langer inside and outside of the ropes.

"He outworks everybody," Quigley said. "He's a true professional. He's an inspiration to everyone on and off the golf course. It's a treat to compete with him every week."

Langer’s fitness level still is second to none, too. He played 26 holes on Friday to make the cut because the first round was suspended due to darkness. On the rain-soaked, hilly fairways of Augusta, it was no small feat.

Now he will get to return in less than 6 months and try to top his own record.

“This place has never played as long as it had this year,” Langer said. “I've never seen it as wet. I mean, even today I hit a 3-wood on the second hole, downwind. Went about this high, and it plugged. It actually came back. I saw my pitch mark, it had mud on it, and that usually doesn't happen to that extent. But they're working on it.

“.. I like the challenge of it being firm and fast. I think it's a harder course when it plays that way. It may play shorter, but I think it's harder. We'll see what next spring brings.

“It was a very unusual experience not having any patrons here or very few, and you didn't hear any big roars. I might have gotten one of the bigger roars yesterday when I made that 63-foot putt. There were about 12 people watching, so I got something out of them.”