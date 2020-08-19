Parel’s father floored by Couples' compliment

“Are there times when I was, early on, thinking maybe I shouldn't be doing this? Yes,” Parel said. “I think a lot of guys are that way, maybe not to the point that I got, but I think a lot of guys consider like, because it's a grind and if things aren't going well, it's tough to be away from your family and to justify all that time away to barely scrape out a living on mini tours and smaller tours.

“So to come where I've come now in the last four or five years, it's just really a blessing. I can't really ‑‑ it doesn't seem real sometimes when I look at guys that I'm playing with and how I'm doing some weeks. I've definitely gotten better as a golfer as I've gotten older. Woody Austin said to me last week, ‘Where were you when I was out on the Tour?’ He was like, ‘How were you not out there with us?’ I just wasn't the golfer. I mean, if I was, I would have been out there. I matured. As I got older, I matured probably more mentally than anything.

It takes time to go from struggling mini-tour player to staring down Couples, Langer, Stricker and the like. But Parel is kind of this perfect mix of humble everyman and quiet assassin. Just follow along with what he said about his first-round grouping on Wednesday, which coincidentally includes Couples as well as Vijay Singh.

“Yeah, I mean, you've got Masters winners, major winners, guys who were No. 1 in the world and then you've got a guy who didn't ever play out there,” Parel said. “Yeah, it doesn't ‑‑ it doesn't seem real sometimes.

“But then again when you get on the first tee, it's just golf, right? We're all trying to do the same thing, we're all trying to get the ball in the hole as fast as we can. The ball doesn't know how old you are or what your name is, right, and the golf course doesn't either. You know, you just play the game. … Early on I probably would have ‑‑ you know, was a little more intimidated than I would be now just because I feel like I'm good enough to play with these guys. Am I going to beat them every time? No, but I'm not going to embarrass myself hopefully.”

So Couples will get an up-close look at Parel’s driving, and Parel’s dad will follow along on TV and his computer.

“He still plays a fair amount of golf,” Parel said. “He doesn't get around as good as he'd like to so he can't really come out to any of the tournaments. He would come to Birmingham and Atlanta being that it's close, but Atlanta is an impossible course to walk for the fans almost. It's just something he can't do. So he is constantly on that internet looking at everything. He's been very encouraging.

“And my dad introduced me to the game, so I think it means a lot to him. I know he's proud and I know that he enjoys seeing me play against these guys. For him to read that Fred Couples thinks he wants to drive the ball like me, I'm sure at first he thought that had to be a mistake somewhere, but yeah, he's ‑‑ I don't want to say he's living vicariously through me, but I think he really ‑‑ he looks forward to these tournaments. I think that he likes to see good, bad or otherwise. When I do well, obviously he's very proud and happy, and when I struggle, he wants to give advice, just like all dads do. It's been a blessing to be able to be out here and for him to enjoy it. I think he enjoys it as much as I do.”