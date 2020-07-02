Woody Austin to travel PGA TOUR Champions in new RV

Woody Austin was off to a flying start in 2020 on PGA TOUR Champions before the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to golf and every other professional sport in March.

He had posted four top 10s in five events, including a runner-up at the Cologuard Classic, and is seventh in the Charles Schwab Cup standings. Since the beginning of the 2019 season, Austin, 56, has a .500 top-10 percentage (16 of 32).

He’s sometimes self-deprecating about the state of his game, but the fact is he has only been getting better with age. His methodology isn’t for everyone, but it works for him.

Austin hasn’t been playing much during the pandemic, by choice. And he says he won’t necessarily pick up his pace before the scheduled restart of PGA TOUR Champions, on July 31 at the Ally Challenge at Warwick Hills in Grand Blanc, Michigan.

“I’m sure everybody will find a way to be ready,” Austin said this week. “Maybe a few will be a little rusty. It depends. It’s like anything. You’ve got guys like me who are just happy to still be playing and I pretty much worry about my game when I get where I’m going. But then you have guys like Bernhard (Langer) and Scott McCarron, who are taking it as seriously as they did when they were 25, grinding every day, playing all the time. I’m not into that.

“I’m sure those guys will be very prepared and ready to go. I think the rest of us or most of us will just be happy to be playing again.”