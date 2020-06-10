Watson has deep rooted connection to Japan and its passionate fans

Watson, now 70, had planned to play only a handful of times this year. He also mentioned a shoulder problem for which he’s seeking medical opinions, saying “I’m not sure what to do with it yet. It might preclude me from playing for a while.”

The Japanese, much like the British, developed an affinity for Watson and he for them over the course of his long career. He won on the Japan Tour twice, both times at the Dunlop Phoenix Open in Miyazaki. The tournament began in 1973 and still is one of the biggest events in the world. Watson is one of eight players to have won it multiple times; he holds the distinction of the most time between victories. He claimed the title in 1980 and again in 1997.

“That just means I was familiar with the course,” said Watson, who was a fixture at the event thanks to his friendship with the event founder, Muneyoshi Sato. “A lot of great players won that tournament. Seve Ballesteros, Johnny Miller.

“Mr. Sato really made it a point to try to bring international golf to the island of Kyushu and (its capital city) Miyazaki. His dream was to make it a huge international center. The golf tournament, the Dunlop Phoenix, was always a pillar of that dream of his.”

Sato eventually put a resort hotel, a waterpark and a Watson-designed golf course on the property. It still draws the best players in the world; Brooks Koepka won it in 2016 and ’17, and Tiger Woods is another of the event’s multiple winners.

Watson took to the people of Japan because of how they treated golf.