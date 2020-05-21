Caddies band together to help in time of need

PGA TOUR Champions is the most familial of professional golf tours.

It has smaller fields. It plays fewer events so it’s mostly all of the same guys in the field. And they are players who, with a handful of exceptions, have known each other and dueled in the sun for decades. It’s Fred Couples and Jay Haas and Mark Calcavecchia. It’s Bernhard Langer and Miguel Angel Jimenez and Darren Clarke.

It’s the caddies, too, not necessarily the most recognizable of names, but faces golf fans have seen on their TV screens for 20 or even 30 years.

The COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to all of it. And like so many Americans, it’s hitting caddies pretty hard in the wallet. Martin Courtois decided he should try and raise some money for his fellow out-of-work caddies on PGA TOUR Champions.

Courtois, the bagman for four-time Champions Tour winner Rocco Mediate, followed along as Ian Finnis, the caddie for European Tour star Tommy Fleetwood, set a modest goal of selling 1,000 raffle tickets for 10 pounds each ($12.20 in U.S. currency) to raise money for his fellow loopers. The prizes included golf memorabilia as well as playing experiences with some of Europe’s finest. The tickets sold out in less than four hours.

Courtois immediately knew there was something there. His fellow caddies on the Champions Tour haven’t worked since the Hoag Classic wrapped on March 8 because of the pandemic. And they won’t be able to go back to work until the Ally Challenge on July 31, the first scheduled event for the renewal of PGA TOUR Champions.