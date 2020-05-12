Furyk and Weir turn 50 and prepare for PGA TOUR Champions

Weir’s career was derailed by an elbow injury in 2010. He used medical extensions and his status on the all-time money list to hang around. His last top 25 came in November 2014. He has played in two Korn Ferry events in 2020, including a T17 in February.

“I started thinking about the Champions Tour in my mid-40s, probably around 45,” Weir said. “I was playing less and less on the PGA TOUR and knew I needed to stay sharp. Those guys play some darn good golf on the Champions Tour.

“I think my game is in a really good spot. Right before the pandemic I was starting to play some good golf and hit my stride. I was playing great at that last Korn Ferry event, and I was excited to play a few more and stay sharp leading into the Champions Tour.”

Weir said he’s looking forward to having a normal schedule once PGA TOUR Champions resumes on July 31 at The Ally Challenge at Warwick Hills Country Club in Grand Blanc, Michigan. Furyk said he always liked Warwick Hills, longtime site of the PGA TOUR Buick Open, but he came short of saying that would be his Champions Tour debut.

“The good thing is once play resumes we’re going to smash a lot of events together,” Furyk said. “The bad thing is we’re going to smash a lot of events together. Everyone had all this time off and wants to play. The secret is balancing the opportunity to play but still play sharp. But you don’t want to wear yourself out. And in a shortened season like this one you’ll see some physical fatigue and some mental fatigue.

“I probably won’t play more than three in a row. Play three in a row, one week off, three in a row, another week off. I know I’ve gotten some great quality time with my family, too (during the pandemic), but my daughter is going off to college in the fall and my son is … they’re both active in sports. When they get back to that this summer I don’t want to miss that as well.”