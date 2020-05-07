-
-
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS INSIDER
Team Singh continues grind during quarantine
Singh's caddie spent time with Mike Weir before Vijay
-
May 07, 2020
By Bob McClellan, PGATOUR.COM
- May 07, 2020
- Vijay Singh and his caddie, Danny Sahl, have been working together for three years. (Getty Images)
Who’s crushing quarantine life?
Vijay Singh, that’s who. Stands to reason, doesn’t it? The PGA TOUR Champions stalwart known for his dogged workout regimen and lengthy practice sessions seemingly has turned the coronavirus pandemic into an advantage.
Singh, 57, hasn’t missed a beat. He lives at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, and the practice facility and the courses there have remained open, though with social distancing guidelines, throughout the quarantine.
“I’m very fortunate that the clubhouse, the course and the driving range are open,” Singh said this week between working out and hitting balls. “I’ve been doing my normal training workouts in the morning, then coming to the course and practicing for 5 or 6 hours if we’re not playing. If we’re playing we tee off early, by 8, and practice afterward. It’s really no different than when I had time off and there was no quarantine.”Vijay pictured with his trainer, Jeff Fronk.
Singh was smart enough to assemble his team before the quarantine. His caddie, Danny Sahl, moved from Palm Beach Gardens into a condo Singh owns in Ponte Vedra. Singh and his son, Qass, are in his house. His trainer, Jeff Fronk, aka “Dog,” lives nearby. And PGA TOUR player Lanto Griffin, a friend of Qass who lives in Jacksonville Beach, also frequently joins the group.
“We kind of have have our routine,” said Sahl, 40, a former PGA TOUR Canada member and native of Edmonton who has been on Singh’s bag since 2017. “It’s like Groundhog Day but if you’re a golfer it’s the best Groundhog Day ever.”
If it’s not a day in which Singh is playing, the group gathers at Singh’s house by 9, and Fronk puts them all through their paces for 30-45 minutes after a short warmup. From 10:45 a.m. until noon they’re on their own, though once or twice a week they cook out on the grill and eat steaks or short ribs and vegetables. There aren’t many carbs to be found.
57 reps today pic.twitter.com/xyoDWNhXUT— Vijay Singh (@VijaySinghGolf) February 22, 2020
The group then goes to the practice range at Sawgrass and grinds for 5-6 hours. They’re back at the house around 6, at which point Singh and Sahl usually go for an infrared sauna for 30-40 minutes.
“That’s been a really big key for us, and it’s 150 degrees in there so that will kill any virus,” Sahl said.
Singh remains in remarkable shape, and Sahl has shed about 15 pounds. The two came together when Sahl was recommended to Singh by a mutual friend. Sahl was caddying for collegiate friend Corey Conners on the PGA TOUR, but he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to work with Singh, who is fourth on the all-time money list and a three-time major winner.
“I knew Danny because he had caddied for Mike Weir for a little while,” Singh said. “He came at the right time.
“He’s not really caddying for me right now. He still plays a lot so we play together and practice together.”
Sahl helped Conners get his TOUR card. But they had a heart to heart when Singh called, and off went Sahl.
“I always felt like I’d be a good fit with Vijay,” Sahl said. “I love the game. I love practicing, love being around it. I have the mental energy for Vijay.
“I give Mike Weir credit. I was with him from 2012-16, and he worked very hard on his game. I spent a lot of time with him. I’m just conditioned to handle long work days.”
Singh said he has been trying different clubs, especially drivers, while he has had this extra time to practice.
“When the time comes I will have the right ones,” Singh said. “I’m always working on something. But when we get closer to being back out there, about two weeks before, we’ll decide on what the best thing is to work on and we’ll grind it and really get ready.”
Singh’s last PGA TOUR Champions victory came in the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship in 2018. He said he’ll make his post-quarantine return at the PGA TOUR RBC Heritage and get in a couple of events before PGA TOUR Champions resumes play on July 31 at Warwick Hills in Grand Blanc, Michigan, for the Ally Challenge.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.