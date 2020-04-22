Calcavecchia staying active … on social media

What has PGA TOUR Champions veteran Mark Calcavecchia been up to since the coronavirus quarantine went into effect in March?

Let’s just say he has been a lot more active on social media than he has been with his golf clubs.

“Monday was the first time I put a club to a ball,” Calvacecchia said. “I hit about 10 chips in my backyard. I made the second one, so I still got it.

“But yeah, by my count it has been 44 days since I took a full swing with a club and actually hit a golf ball.”

Not to worry. Calcavecchia, who turns 60 in June, always has been a streaky player. He can be going along badly for weeks, get right in a few holes and run off birdies by the bucket.

Where Calc has been on fire is Twitter. His handle is @MarkCalc, and, well, it’s a treat for golf fans, dog owners, food and win aficionados, and anyone who just wants to pass some time during these days of stay-at-home orders and social distancing.

“I’ve been on Twitter for a few years, but I spent more time reading it,” Calcavecchia said this week. “I would go weeks without saying anything. It was for when I was sick and tired of Facebook or playing Words With Friends. It was a lot of fun to read.

“Once we get home from Newport Beach (the last event for PGA TOUR Champions shut down, the Hoag Classic) … I started to be more active. You take pictures of your dogs and food, and you find stuff to keep yourself amused. Sometimes I come up with some funny stuff and sometimes my wife, Brenda, helps. She’s behind a lot of it, and she’s pretty funny on Twitter, too.”

Fans of Calc no doubt have followed the exploits of the newest member of the family, an adopted rescue American boxer pup who has been dubbed Dexter Diablo Destroyer Calcavecchia. Mark and Brenda had been contemplating another dog for a while after one of theirs passed away in 2018. Shortly after they returned from the Hoag Classic, friend Lauree Simmons of Big Dog Ranch Rescue arranged for them to come by the facility in Loxahatchee Groves, Florida, not that far from where the Calcavecchias make their home.

Simmons brought out an 8-week-old puppy.

“We weren’t set on getting a dog, let alone a puppy,” Calcavecchia said. “She brought him out, and we saw him from 30 yards away and were like, ‘Oh sh--.’ We played with him for like 30 minutes and he was just as cute as can be. He was the last of a litter of 16 puppies, and we said when can we get him. Less than an hour later he was in the car with us.”

While admittedly cute, Dexter has been much more than the Calcavecchias bargained for. The “Diablo Destroyer” part of his name came after they got him home.