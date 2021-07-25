×
Statistics » Money/Finishes » Victory Leaders

Victory Leaders

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021
RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME EVENTS VICTORIES
1 1 Jim Furyk 17 3
T2 T2 Ernie Els 26 2
T2 T2 Steve Stricker 11 2
T2 T2 Darren Clarke 23 2
T2 T2 Miguel Angel Jiménez 26 2
T2 T2 Phil Mickelson 3 2
T2 T2 Kevin Sutherland 22 2
T2 T2 Jerry Kelly 27 2
T2 T2 Alex Cejka 10 2
T10 T10 Bernhard Langer 28 1
T10 T10 Brett Quigley 25 1
T10 T10 Stephen Ames 23 1
T10 T10 Shane Bertsch 22 1
T10 T10 Cameron Beckman 16 1
T10 T10 Dicky Pride 17 1
T10 T10 Mike Weir 20 1
T10 Stephen Dodd 1 1
T10 T10 Scott Parel 28 1
T19 T18 Paul Streeter 2
T19 Leon Stanford 1
T19 Adrian Hill 1
T19 Stuart Little 1
T19 T18 Frank Bensel, Jr. 1
T19 T18 Scott Hebert 1
T19 T18 Tim Bogue 0
T19 T18 Rich Beem 10
T19 T18 Andrew Raitt 2
T19 T18 Stephen Mondshine 0
T19 Neil Cheetham 1
T19 T18 Pat Patterson 0
T19 T18 Judd Gibb 1
T19 T18 Cary Cozby 1
T19 T18 Lionel Kunka 1
T19 T18 Brad Burns 1
T19 T18 K.J. Choi 10
T19 T18 Jean-Francois Remesy 5
T19 Jason Proctor 1
T19 T18 Paul Parlane 0
T19 T18 Thongchai Jaidee 7
T19 T18 Rafael Gómez 2
T19 Sion Bebb 1
T19 Steven Green 1
T19 Yoshinobu Tsukada 1
T19 Bob Cameron 1
T19 John Kemp 1
T19 T18 Joseph Alfieri 0
T19 Neil Turley 1
T19 T18 Annika Sorenstam 0
T19 Jonathan Cheetham 1
T19 T18 Neil Thompson 1
T19 Peter Cherry 1
T19 T18 Stuart Smith 1
T19 Masayoshi Nakayama 1
T19 Simon McGreal 1
T19 T18 Chip Kelly 0
T19 T18 Jesús Rivas 2
T19 Richard O'Hanlon 1
T19 T18 Mike Wachtler 0
T19 T18 Bob Niger 0
T19 T18 Chad Proehl 1
T19 T18 Michael Thomas 0
T19 T18 John Smoltz 5
T19 T18 Jeff Whitfield 1
T19 T18 Christopher Williams 1
T19 T18 Raymond Caldwell 0
T19 T18 Sean Knapp 0
T19 T18 Ron Beurmann 1
T19 T18 Britt Pavelonis 0
T19 Craig Davis 1
T19 T18 Yong Lee 1
T19 T18 Michael McCoy 1
T19 T18 David McNabb 1
T19 T18 Robert Funk 1
T19 T18 Roger Newsom 1
T19 Mark Booth 1
T19 T18 Chad Sorensen 1
T19 T18 Charlie Blanchard 0
T19 T18 Jeff Mallette 0
T19 T18 Brooks Blackburn 0
T19 T18 Claud Cooper 1
T19 T18 Tom Werkmeister 1
T19 T18 Shigetoshi Hasegawa 1
T19 T18 Jerry Slagle 0
T19 Mark Ridley 1
T19 T18 James Connolly 0
T19 T18 Greg Newberry 0
T19 T18 Kevin Baker 1
T19 T18 Bryan Hoops 0
T19 Euan McIntosh 1
T19 Trevor Foster 1
T19 T18 Jon Lindstrom 1
T19 T18 Jeff Lyons 0
T19 T18 Colt Ford 2
T19 T18 Patrick Badcock 0
T19 T18 Robert Bechtol 0
T19 T18 Damon Boyette 0
T19 T18 Chad Branton 0
T19 T18 Howard Clendenin 0
T19 T18 Calvin Coleman 0
T19 T18 Ted Fort 0
T19 T18 Robert Gerwin 0
T19 T18 Jim Hartnett 0
T19 T18 Dan Ireland 0
T19 T18 Jay Jurecic 0
T19 T18 Michael Kelley 0
T19 T18 Joe Kern 0
T19 T18 Kenneth Kinkopf 0
T19 T18 Roger Knick 0
T19 T18 Nick Lambos 0
T19 T18 Tom Lape 0
T19 T18 Mike Lohner 0
T19 T18 Jim MacDonald 0
T19 T18 James Perry 0
T19 T18 Joe Shaktman 0
T19 T18 Michael Stack 0
T19 T18 Brett Taunton 0
T19 T18 Jeff Tucker 0
T19 T18 Darrin Vaughan 0
T19 T18 Pat Youngs 0
T19 T18 Ricky Bell 1
T19 T18 Buck Brittain 1
T19 T18 Dean Channell 1
T19 T18 Doug Clapp 1
T19 T18 Ken Crawford 1
T19 T18 Sean Crowley 1
T19 T18 Greg Daggett 1
T19 T18 Greg Davies 1
T19 T18 Sal Felice II 1
T19 T18 Drew Forrester 1
T19 T18 Chad Frank 1
T19 T18 Neal Hendee 1
T19 T18 Bob Royak 2
T19 T18 Jon Corliss 0
T19 Marc Farry 1
T19 T18 Stan Souza 1
T19 T18 Bill Breen 1
T19 John King 1
T19 T18 Bob Sowards 2
T19 T18 Barry Lane 5
T19 T18 Jason Widener 0
T19 T18 Mario Tiziani 1
T19 T18 Paul McGinley 3
T19 T18 Todd Bailey 1
T19 T18 Anthony Aguilar 0
T19 Peter Baker 1
T19 Dean Wilson 1
T19 T18 Jay Williamson 1
T19 T18 John Ogden 1
T19 T18 Mike Laudien 1
T19 T18 Vijay Singh 22
T19 T18 Brandt Jobe 24
T19 T18 Dudley Hart 13
T19 T18 Gus Ulrich 1
T19 T18 Mark Mielke 1
T19 Robert Allenby 1
T19 T18 Thomas Bjørn 2
T19 Clinton Whitelaw 1
T19 T18 Larry King 0
T19 T18 Chris Hunsucker 1
T19 T18 Frank Lickliter II 14
T19 T18 Steve Runge 1
T19 T18 Jesper Parnevik 17
T19 Thomas Levet 1
T19 T18 Cliff Kresge 3
T19 T18 John Harris 3
T19 T18 David Morland IV 6
T19 T18 Tim Herron 24
T19 T18 Tim Weinhart 0
T19 T18 Ray Franz, Jr. 1
T19 T18 Carlos Franco 15
T19 T18 Paul Claxton 1
T19 T18 William Mitchell 1
T19 T18 Bobby Cochran 1
T19 T18 Scott McCarron 26
T19 T18 Marion Dantzler 0
T19 T18 Harry Rudolph 2
T19 T18 Kent Jones 24
T19 T18 Joakim Haeggman 3
T19 Paul Lawrie 1
T19 Malcolm MacKenzie 1
T19 Ricky Willison 1
T19 T18 Jeff Williams 0
T19 T18 Robert Karlsson 23
T19 T18 José Coceres 2
T19 T18 Roger Chapman 3
T19 Jim Payne 1
T19 Andy Oldcorn 1
T19 Santiago Luna 1
T19 Magnus Persson 1
T19 T18 Eric Rustand 1
T19 T18 Doug Barron 27
T19 T18 Ken Duke 26
T19 T18 Todd Fischer 1
T19 T18 Marcus Meloan 2
T19 T18 Retief Goosen 26
T19 T18 Eric Bogar 1
T19 John Aber 1
T19 T18 Todd White 1
T19 T18 Jody Bellflower 1
T19 T18 Travis Steed 1
T19 John Bickerton 1
T19 Andrew Crerar 1
T19 T18 Stephen Leaney 22
T19 T18 Jarmo Sandelin 4
T19 Michael Campbell 1
T19 T18 Craig Vanhorn 1
T19 T18 Mark Hensby 1
T19 Andre Bossert 1
T19 T18 Greg Kraft 1
T19 T18 Marco Dawson 26
T19 T18 Scott Dunlap 22
T19 T18 Jim Schuman 2
T19 T18 Esteban Toledo 14
T19 T18 Jim McGovern 1
T19 T18 Jeffrey Wilson 1
T19 T18 Sonny Skinner 1
T19 T18 Michael Allen 20
T19 T18 Guy Boros 1
T19 T18 Keith Decker 1
T19 T18 Chris DiMarco 25
T19 T18 Bobby Gage 1
T19 T18 Neal Lancaster 1
T19 T18 Bob May 2
T19 T18 José María Olazábal 13
T19 Jean Van de Velde 1
T19 T18 Shaun Micheel 5
T19 T18 Tommy Tolles 9
T19 T18 Joe Durant 25
T19 T18 Paul Goydos 22
T19 T18 Geoffrey Sisk 1
T19 T18 Ken Tanigawa 28
T19 T18 Jeff Roth 1
T19 T18 Gene Fieger 1
T19 T18 Tim Hogarth 1
T19 T18 Michael Ketcham 1
T19 T18 Wes Short, Jr. 28
T19 T18 Tim Fleming 0
T19 T18 Hugh Royer III 1
T19 T18 Robin Byrd 17
T19 T18 Henrik Simonsen 1
T19 T18 Craig Bowden 3
T19 T18 Walt Chapman 2
T19 T18 Steve Flesch 26
T19 T18 Harold Wallace 0
T19 T18 Craig Kanada 1
T19 T18 Uly Grisette 0
T19 T18 Robert Wakeling 0
T19 T18 Mike Small 1
T19 T18 Brad Klapprott 1
T19 T18 Jeff Schmid 1
T19 T18 Patrick Becker 0
T19 T18 Woody Austin 27
T19 T18 Steve McDonald 0
T19 T18 Dan Olsen 2
T19 T18 Mike Grob 0
T19 T18 Scott Petersen 0
T19 T18 Kelly Grunewald 1
T19 T18 Tom Lehman 22
T19 T18 Davis Love III 6
T19 T18 Sandy Lyle 10
T19 T18 Jeff Maggert 26
T19 T18 Miguel Angel Martin 2
T19 T18 Dick Mast 2
T19 T18 Len Mattiace 4
T19 T18 Billy Mayfair 25
T19 T18 Blaine McCallister 8
T19 T18 Rocco Mediate 22
T19 T18 Paul Broadhurst 28
T19 T18 Steve Schneiter 1
T19 T18 Spike McRoy 2
T19 T18 Paul Stankowski 6
T19 T18 Omar Uresti 2
T19 T18 Brian Cooper 1
T19 T18 Anthony Smith 1
T19 T18 Gibby Gilbert III 3
T19 T18 Gary Nicklaus 5
T19 T18 Colin Montgomerie 27
T19 T18 Tom Gillis 18
T19 T18 Glen Day 26
T19 T18 Mark Rypien 0
T19 Gary Wolstenholme 1
T19 T18 Steve Isley 1
T19 David Gilford 1
T19 T18 Greg Sweatt 0
T19 T18 Frank Esposito 2
T19 T18 Matt Gogel 8
T19 T18 Larry Mize 24
T19 T18 Brian Mogg 0
T19 Mark Mouland 1
T19 T18 Brent Murray 1
T19 T18 Greg Norman 0
T19 T18 Andy North 1
T19 T18 Mark O'Meara 20
T19 T18 Jerry Pate 3
T19 T18 Steve Pate 21
T19 T18 Corey Pavin 23
T19 T18 Tom Pernice Jr. 25
T19 T18 Kenny Perry 23
T19 T18 Tim Petrovic 23
T19 T18 Gary Player 0
T19 T18 Nick Price 0
T19 T18 Fran Quinn 8
T19 T18 Sam Randolph 1
T19 T18 John Riegger 5
T19 T18 Loren Roberts 8
T19 T18 Gene Sauers 26
T19 T18 Scott Simpson 3
T19 T18 Joey Sindelar 19
T19 T18 Jeff Sluman 24
T19 T18 Jerry Smith 10
T19 T18 Chris Starkjohann 1
T19 T18 David Toms 24
T19 T18 Lee Trevino 0
T19 T18 Kirk Triplett 26
T19 T18 Ted Tryba 2
T19 T18 Scott Verplank 21
T19 T18 Bobby Wadkins 1
T19 T18 Duffy Waldorf 25
T19 T18 Denis Watson 1
T19 T18 Tom Watson 2
T19 T18 Willie Wood 12
T19 T18 Ian Woosnam 4
T19 T18 Billy Andrade 23
T19 T18 Tommy Armour III 10
T19 T18 Jay Don Blake 1
T19 T18 Charles Bolling 1
T19 T18 Michael Bradley 1
T19 T18 Mark Brooks 20
T19 T18 Olin Browne 26
T19 T18 Bart Bryant 4
T19 T18 Brad Bryant 4
T19 T18 Tom Byrum 24
T19 T18 Mark Calcavecchia 12
T19 T18 Jim Carter 2
T19 T18 Barry Cheesman 1
T19 T18 Russ Cochran 14
T19 T18 John Cook 4
T19 T18 Fred Couples 16
T19 T18 John Daly 23
T19 T18 Clark Dennis 3
T19 T18 David Eger 2
T19 T18 Bob Estes 17
T19 T18 Brad Faxon 6
T19 T18 Dan Forsman 5
T19 T18 Peter Fowler 3
T19 T18 David Frost 25
T19 T18 Fred Funk 26
T19 T18 Robert Gamez 3
T19 T18 Mike Goodes 7
T19 T18 Jay Haas 22
T19 T18 Jerry Haas 1
T19 T18 Gary Hallberg 4
T19 T18 Todd Hamilton 1
T19 T18 Kirk Hanefeld 0
T19 T18 Jeff Hart 1
T19 T18 Scott Hoch 11
T19 T18 John Huston 23
T19 T18 Hale Irwin 5
T19 T18 Peter Jacobsen 4
T19 Mark James 1
T19 T18 Lee Janzen 23
T19 T18 Steve Jones 12
T19 T18 Steve Jurgensen 0
T19 T18 Skip Kendall 4
T19 T18 Tom Kite 10
T19 T18 Kenny Knox 1
T19 T18 Massy Kuramoto 1
T19 T18 Phillip Price 5
T19 Michael Long 1
T19 T18 Rod Pampling 24
T19 T18 Paul Eales 2
T19 Gary Orr 1
T19 T18 David McKenzie 25
T19 T18 John Senden 6
T19 T18 James Kingston 3
T19 T18 Alan McLean 1
T19 Gary Emerson 1
T19 Emanuele Canonica 1
T19 T18 Ángel Cabrera 9
T19 Timothy Spence 1
T19 Martyn Proctor 1
T19 T18 Markus Brier 3
T19 Philip Golding 1
T19 T18 Yasunobu Kuramoto 0
T19 David Ray 1
T19 Scott Henderson 1
T19 Stephen Bennett 1
T19 Chris Williams 1
T19 Simon Brown 1
T19 T18 Terry Hatch 0
T19 T18 Daniel Belden 0
T19 T18 David Branshaw 0
T19 T18 Ricardo Gonzalez 2
T19 T18 Mauricio Molina 3
T19 Mark Davis 1
T19 T18 Barry Conser 0
T19 T18 Mark Brown 1
T19 T18 Chris Jorgensen 1
T19 T18 John Nelson 0
T19 Steve Cipa 1
T19 T18 David Shacklady 4
T19 Liam Bond 1
T19 T18 John Pillar 1
T19 T18 Brian Cairns 1
T19 T18 Jim Karr 0
T19 T18 Alan Morin 1
T19 T18 Chad Ibbotson 1
T19 T18 Kevin Kraft 1
T19 T18 Scott Lorenz 1
T19 T18 Brian Lovett 1
T19 T18 Jim Patterson 1
T19 T18 William Smith 1
T19 T18 Terry Walsh 1
T19 T18 Wade Weems 1
T19 T18 Tim Cobb 1
T19 T18 John Bearrie 1
T19 T18 Mark Strickland 1
T19 T18 Eric Veilleux 1
T19 Ian Clarke1
T19 David Copsey1
T19 Roger Tuddenham1
T19 Anthony Lawrence1
T19 Bernard White1
T19 Andy Oates1
T19 Martin Young1
T19 Hugo Mazzalupi1
T19 Thomas Burley1
T19 Max Newman1
T19 Stephen Gromett1
T19 Simon Wilkinson1
T19 Rupert Kellock1

The total number of victories a player has made year-to-date. (300)